ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 2-EU's von der Leyen says Russia is using food supplies as a weapon

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

(Adds outcome from EU ministers meeting, adds comment by EU agricultural policy chief) DAVOS/BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday....

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janusz Wojciechowski
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Coceral raises EU + UK soft wheat crop forecast after Spain rainfall

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral raised on Friday its forecast of this year's soft wheat production in the European Union and Britain, to 143.0 million tonnes from 141.3 million estimated in March, notably due to beneficial rainfall in Spain. The raised forecast compared with 2021 production...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Cut off from Black Sea wheat imports, Egypt leans on local harvest

BANHA, Egypt May 27 (Reuters) - At an agricultural storage complex in the Egyptian city of Banha, Ahmed Nasser watches truck after truck offload freshly-threshed grain from the surrounding Nile Delta. Cut off from much of the Black Sea wheat it depended on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Egypt, often...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine spring grain sowing is almost completed, ministry says

KYIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have almost completed the 2022 spring sowing, but the acreage is 22% lower than the 2021 level, the agriculture ministry said on Friday, giving no exact figure. Ukraine plans to sow 14.2 million hectares of spring crops this year, down from 16.9 million...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Food Industry#Food Security#Eu#Davos Brussels#Reuters#European Commission#World Economic Forum#Kremlin#Russian#Ukrainian
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia expects to boost grain exports in the new season - minister

(Adds details, quotes, context) May 27 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, will have 50 million tonnes of grain available for export in the new July-June marketing season, up from more than 37 million tonnes in the current season, its agriculture minister said. Russia competes with...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia to extend ban on sunflower seed exports at end-August -Interfax

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia will not remove its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the first deputy agriculture minister Oksana Lut. Russia banned exports of sunflower seeds from April 1 to Aug. 31 to protect domestic supply...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UK's Johnson: Putin making slow but palpable progress in Donbas - Bloomberg

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was making slow but palpable progress in the Donbas region of Ukraine. "I'm afraid that Putin, at great cost to himself and to the Russian military, is continuing to chew through ground...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Italy's Draghi discusses unblocking ports with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, discussed ways to free up exports to tackle the food crisis that is threatening the world's poorest countries, Draghi's office said on Friday. Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has prevented shipments of grain, a major...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Record U.S. farm exports amid global turmoil

The United States will export a record $191 billion worth of agricultural products this fiscal year as the world scrambles to replace the corn, wheat, and vegetable oil it would normally get from Russia and Ukraine, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. It would be the second year in a row of record-high farm exports.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

May 29 (Reuters) - Russian forces have stepped up their assault on the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk after claiming to have captured the nearby rail hub of Lyman, as Kyiv intensified calls for longer-range weapons from the West. FIGHTING * Russia's defence ministry said its forces had taken full control...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce as investors unwound bearish bets ahead of a three-day weekend. * Traders said the recent volatility in the market -- stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- made investors wary of holding onto positions when the market will be closed for a longer-than-usual stretch. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled up 14-1/4 cents at $11.57-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 9 cents higher at $12.37-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were 12-1/2 cents higher at $13.04-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was down 1.0%, K.C. hard red winter wheat was 1.2% lower and MGEX spring wheat was up 2.0%. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 124,700 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States, Canada and Australia in a tender. * Bangladesh is scrapping an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as it received only one offer to supply the grain that was too expensive. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 4-5 cents, wheat up 1-3 cents, nearby soybeans mixed

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: U.S. markets and most government offices will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * CBOT wheat futures turned higher ahead of the daily break in trade after trading both sides in early moves. MGEX spring wheat futures rose on worries about planting delays given forecasts for weekend rains in the northern U.S. Plains. * Traders continue to monitor the conflict in Ukraine. Grain futures fell this week after comments by Russian officials that Moscow was willing to allow a sea corridor for Ukrainian food shipments. But traders have been cautious about any immediate breakthrough because Russia also called for lifting sanctions in parallel, something rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded up 2-3/4 cents at $11.46 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $12.29 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 14-3/4 cents at $13.07. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn heads higher in range-bound trade as brokers square positions ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend. Worries about a slow U.S. planting pace along with tightening global grain supplies continue to support the market. * CBOT July corn stayed inside of Thursday's trading session in early moves. * CBOT July corn last traded up 4 cents at $7.69 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Mixed, up 1/4 cent to down 5 cents per bushel * Nearby soybean futures trade narrowly mixed ahead of the pause in trade with nearby July fractionally higher, while new-crop November was last down 4-3/4 cents a bushel as traders adjust positions ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend. Worries about a slow pace of U.S. soybean planting underpin prices. * Russia will not remove its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, Interfax news agency reported. Ukraine and Russia are the world's largest sunflower oil producers. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 1/4 cent at $17.26-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Russian troops enter outskirts of key city in Ukraine's Donbas

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, a regional governor said on Monday, describing the fighting as "very fierce" in a city that become a key objective for Moscow's offensive in the Donbas. Shelling killed two civilians and wounded five...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean wheat futures rise ahead of three-day weekend

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by forecasts for rain that could slow the tail end of planting in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat futures also were higher, with traders exiting bearish positions ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy