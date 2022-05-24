ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBOT soybeans firm with traders focused on global supplies

 5 days ago

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed firm on Tuesday after trading both sides of unchanged during the session, with concerns about supplies of global vegetable oils in focus. * Traders...

USDA April soybean crush seen at 180.5 million bushels

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - The April U.S. soybean crush likely fell to 5.416 million short tons, or 180.5 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The estimate suggests an average daily crush rate...
AGRICULTURE
Ukraine spring grain sowing is almost completed, ministry says

KYIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have almost completed the 2022 spring sowing, but the acreage is 22% lower than the 2021 level, the agriculture ministry said on Friday, giving no exact figure. Ukraine plans to sow 14.2 million hectares of spring crops this year, down from 16.9 million...
AGRICULTURE
U.S. wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce as investors unwound bearish bets ahead of a three-day weekend. * Traders said the recent volatility in the market -- stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- made investors wary of holding onto positions when the market will be closed for a longer-than-usual stretch. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled up 14-1/4 cents at $11.57-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 9 cents higher at $12.37-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were 12-1/2 cents higher at $13.04-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was down 1.0%, K.C. hard red winter wheat was 1.2% lower and MGEX spring wheat was up 2.0%. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 124,700 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States, Canada and Australia in a tender. * Bangladesh is scrapping an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as it received only one offer to supply the grain that was too expensive. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Russia to extend ban on sunflower seed exports at end-August -Interfax

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia will not remove its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the first deputy agriculture minister Oksana Lut. Russia banned exports of sunflower seeds from April 1 to Aug. 31 to protect domestic supply...
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 1-Russia expects to boost grain exports in the new season - minister

(Adds details, quotes, context) May 27 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, will have 50 million tonnes of grain available for export in the new July-June marketing season, up from more than 37 million tonnes in the current season, its agriculture minister said. Russia competes with...
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 1-Coceral raises EU + UK soft wheat crop forecast after Spain rainfall

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral raised on Friday its forecast of this year's soft wheat production in the European Union and Britain, to 143.0 million tonnes from 141.3 million estimated in March, notably due to beneficial rainfall in Spain. The raised forecast compared with 2021 production...
AGRICULTURE
Global 2021/22 sugar supply balance forecast flips to small surplus - ISO

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The International Sugar Organization (ISO) has revised its projection for the global 2021/22 sugar supply balance from a deficit of 1.92 million tonnes in February to a surplus of 237,000 tonnes, according to its quarterly report released on Friday. ISO increased its view for...
INDUSTRY
Record U.S. farm exports amid global turmoil

The United States will export a record $191 billion worth of agricultural products this fiscal year as the world scrambles to replace the corn, wheat, and vegetable oil it would normally get from Russia and Ukraine, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. It would be the second year in a row of record-high farm exports.
AGRICULTURE
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to May 23

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat and spring barley, plus grain maize crop conditions and sowing progress, covering week 20 ending May 23. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 2 8 21 66 3 Week 19 2022 1 7 18 70 3 Week 20 2021 0 3 16 76 4 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 1 9 23 64 2 Week 19 2022 1 7 20 69 2 Week 20 2021 0 5 19 73 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 1 11 27 60 1 Week 19 2022 1 9 22 68 1 Week 20 2021 0 2 14 81 4 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 0 9 23 65 2 Week 19 2022 0 6 21 71 2 Week 20 2021 0 6 26 66 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 0 1 8 87 4 Week 19 2022 0 1 6 91 2 Week 20 2021 0 0 10 89 1 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 20 average in France 99 Week 19 2022 98 Week 20 2021 98 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months - state TV

May 29 (Reuters) - Jordan's wheat reserves are sufficient for 13 months and the country is in the process of raising stocks to 15 months, state TV reported on Sunday, citing the minister of agriculture. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For...
AGRICULTURE
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 1-7

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 1-7, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Trust the farmer, says Vilsack, as senators warn of food shortages

Republican senators slammed the Biden administration on Thursday for high inflation nationwide and said the USDA should free American farmers to plant as much land as they want to avert a potential food crisis. “We’re all hammered with” inflation, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell told Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
AGRICULTURE
Soybeans hold near three-month high

PARIS/MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures paused near a three-month high on Friday as traders assessed rain risks for U.S. planting ahead of a three-day holiday closure. Wheat edged higher, led by Minneapolis spring wheat futures as rainy forecasts for northerly U.S. zones also threatened to hamper sowing...
AGRICULTURE
Indonesia to allocate about 1 mln tonnes of palm oil for export -official

JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia will allocate about 1 million tonnes of palm for exports, prioritising companies that have been registered for the government's bulk cooking oil programme, said senior Trade Ministry official Veri Anggriono. It was unclear for what period of time the allocation is for. (Reporting by...
ECONOMY
3 Big Things Today, May 27, 2022

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Little Changed in Overnight Trading. Wheat futures were mixed and corn and beans were little changed heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Investors are keeping a close eye on the weather in the U.S. southern Plains where hard-red winter wheat is growing. As much as...
MARKETS
German April import prices surge 31.7%

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Driven by climbing energy prices, German import prices surged 31.7% in April compared to last year's period, the strongest increase since September 1974, the statistics office said on Monday. Rising prices for intermediate goods including nitrogen compounds, metals and plastics were also key contributors to...
ECONOMY

