ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

U.S. wheat futures fall for fourth time in five sessions

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on expectations that the harvest in the northern hemisphere in the coming weeks will provide relief to tight global balance sheets in the short term, traders said. * Wheat futures...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Ukraine spring grain sowing is almost completed, ministry says

KYIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have almost completed the 2022 spring sowing, but the acreage is 22% lower than the 2021 level, the agriculture ministry said on Friday, giving no exact figure. Ukraine plans to sow 14.2 million hectares of spring crops this year, down from 16.9 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to May 23

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat and spring barley, plus grain maize crop conditions and sowing progress, covering week 20 ending May 23. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 2 8 21 66 3 Week 19 2022 1 7 18 70 3 Week 20 2021 0 3 16 76 4 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 1 9 23 64 2 Week 19 2022 1 7 20 69 2 Week 20 2021 0 5 19 73 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 1 11 27 60 1 Week 19 2022 1 9 22 68 1 Week 20 2021 0 2 14 81 4 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 0 9 23 65 2 Week 19 2022 0 6 21 71 2 Week 20 2021 0 6 26 66 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 20 average in France 0 1 8 87 4 Week 19 2022 0 1 6 91 2 Week 20 2021 0 0 10 89 1 GRAIN MAIZE SOWING Percent sown Week 20 average in France 99 Week 19 2022 98 Week 20 2021 98 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean wheat futures rise ahead of three-day weekend

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by forecasts for rain that could slow the tail end of planting in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat futures also were higher, with traders exiting bearish positions ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 4-5 cents, wheat up 1-3 cents, nearby soybeans mixed

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: U.S. markets and most government offices will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * CBOT wheat futures turned higher ahead of the daily break in trade after trading both sides in early moves. MGEX spring wheat futures rose on worries about planting delays given forecasts for weekend rains in the northern U.S. Plains. * Traders continue to monitor the conflict in Ukraine. Grain futures fell this week after comments by Russian officials that Moscow was willing to allow a sea corridor for Ukrainian food shipments. But traders have been cautious about any immediate breakthrough because Russia also called for lifting sanctions in parallel, something rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded up 2-3/4 cents at $11.46 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $12.29 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 14-3/4 cents at $13.07. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn heads higher in range-bound trade as brokers square positions ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend. Worries about a slow U.S. planting pace along with tightening global grain supplies continue to support the market. * CBOT July corn stayed inside of Thursday's trading session in early moves. * CBOT July corn last traded up 4 cents at $7.69 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Mixed, up 1/4 cent to down 5 cents per bushel * Nearby soybean futures trade narrowly mixed ahead of the pause in trade with nearby July fractionally higher, while new-crop November was last down 4-3/4 cents a bushel as traders adjust positions ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend. Worries about a slow pace of U.S. soybean planting underpin prices. * Russia will not remove its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, Interfax news agency reported. Ukraine and Russia are the world's largest sunflower oil producers. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 1/4 cent at $17.26-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall as feed costs rise

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - CME Group hog and cattle futures eased on Friday, with rising soy and corn futures raising feed costs for livestock producers. Traders noted consolidation trade ahead of the U.S. Memorial day holiday weekend. U.S. grain and livestock markets will be closed on Monday. The nearby...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise with traders focused on weather

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed for the third time in four sessions on Friday, with prices underpinned by expectations that rainy weather will delay planting in the northern U.S. Plains, traders said. * But profit-taking pulled prices from the three-month high hit during the session as traders squared positions ahead of the three-day U.S. Memorial Day weekend. * Soymeal futures also were firm but soyoil weakened after the benchmark July contract hit resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soybeans ended up 5-3/4 cents at $17.32-1/4 a bushel after peaking at a contract high of $17.44-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal gained $4.10 to $432.30 a ton and CBOT July soyoil was down 0.95 cent at 79.57 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures rose 1.6%, their third straight week of gains. Soymeal posted a weekly gain of 0.7% while soyoil fell 2.1%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Moving Average#Reuters#K C Hard Red
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat rises as traders cover shorts ahead of holiday

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday on a short-covering bounce as investors unwound bearish bets ahead of a three-day weekend. * Traders said the recent volatility in the market -- stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- made investors wary of holding onto positions when the market will be closed for a longer-than-usual stretch. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled up 14-1/4 cents at $11.57-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 9 cents higher at $12.37-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were 12-1/2 cents higher at $13.04-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was down 1.0%, K.C. hard red winter wheat was 1.2% lower and MGEX spring wheat was up 2.0%. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 124,700 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States, Canada and Australia in a tender. * Bangladesh is scrapping an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as it received only one offer to supply the grain that was too expensive. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia expects to boost grain exports in the new season - minister

(Adds details, quotes, context) May 27 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, will have 50 million tonnes of grain available for export in the new July-June marketing season, up from more than 37 million tonnes in the current season, its agriculture minister said. Russia competes with...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Coceral raises EU + UK soft wheat crop forecast after Spain rainfall

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral raised on Friday its forecast of this year's soft wheat production in the European Union and Britain, to 143.0 million tonnes from 141.3 million estimated in March, notably due to beneficial rainfall in Spain. The raised forecast compared with 2021 production...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA April soybean crush seen at 180.5 million bushels

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - The April U.S. soybean crush likely fell to 5.416 million short tons, or 180.5 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The estimate suggests an average daily crush rate...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Cut off from Black Sea wheat imports, Egypt leans on local harvest

BANHA, Egypt May 27 (Reuters) - At an agricultural storage complex in the Egyptian city of Banha, Ahmed Nasser watches truck after truck offload freshly-threshed grain from the surrounding Nile Delta. Cut off from much of the Black Sea wheat it depended on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Egypt, often...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia to extend ban on sunflower seed exports at end-August -Interfax

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia will not remove its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the first deputy agriculture minister Oksana Lut. Russia banned exports of sunflower seeds from April 1 to Aug. 31 to protect domestic supply...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 1-7

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 1-7, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Record U.S. farm exports amid global turmoil

The United States will export a record $191 billion worth of agricultural products this fiscal year as the world scrambles to replace the corn, wheat, and vegetable oil it would normally get from Russia and Ukraine, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. It would be the second year in a row of record-high farm exports.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Global 2021/22 sugar supply balance forecast flips to small surplus - ISO

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The International Sugar Organization (ISO) has revised its projection for the global 2021/22 sugar supply balance from a deficit of 1.92 million tonnes in February to a surplus of 237,000 tonnes, according to its quarterly report released on Friday. ISO increased its view for...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Amazing grasslands

Let's start with the ranch itself. So talk about the history of the ranch here and how you guys went from probably less than full time to working a little bit more on the ranch. Bruce:. By trade, Joyce and I are both bankers, but about 32 years ago we...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, May 27, 2022

In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about the record U.S. farm exports, cost-share for soil health and water quality practices, and an oddball of a tractor up for auction. The U.S. will export a record $191 billion worth of agricultural products this fiscal year as the world scrambles to replace the corn, wheat, and vegetable oil it would normally get from Russia and Ukraine, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, IN
Agriculture Online

Soybeans hold near three-month high

PARIS/MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures paused near a three-month high on Friday as traders assessed rain risks for U.S. planting ahead of a three-day holiday closure. Wheat edged higher, led by Minneapolis spring wheat futures as rainy forecasts for northerly U.S. zones also threatened to hamper sowing...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy