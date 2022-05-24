ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Great Day Houston Celebrates (May 24, 2022)

KHOU
 5 days ago

HOUSTON — If you have a special moment like a birthday...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

KHOU

Memorial Day weekend: Officials give water safety advice

HOUSTON — Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kick-off to summer and boating season here in Texas. Law enforcement on Friday urged folks to keep safety at top of mind for those heading out on the water. The Houston Police Department's Marine Unit is preparing for a busy...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

NRA convention begins in Houston, days after mass shooting in Uvalde

HOUSTON — The National Rifle Association convention begins today in Houston, just days after 19 students and two adults were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Attendees began arriving Friday morning as protestors gathered outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. KHOU 11 News Reporter Marcelino...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Protestors clash outside NRA convention in Houston over gun debate

HOUSTON — Protestors returned to Downtown Houston for day two of the NRA convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Law enforcement broke up multiple arguments between opposing sides, including members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys. Members of the Proud Boys, which is designated as a...
KHOU

Beto O'Rourke calls for gun violence solutions outside of NRA meeting

HOUSTON — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke joined hundreds of people outside the annual NRA Convention on Friday in downtown Houston. O'Rourke was part of the protests on Discovery Green as Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, pulled out of speaking live at the event inside. Abbott spent the afternoon in Uvalde at an event highlighting state resources available for victims of Tuesday's school massacre at an elementary school. A video message from Abbott was played for NRA attendees.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD officer injured in crash while blocking traffic, police say

HOUSTON — A Houston Police officer is hospitalized after a crash that happened while police were blocking traffic as CenterPoint Energy fixed a utility pole after a previous accident. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night near 8918 Almeda Genoa Road. Police say the officer was sitting inside...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

HOUSTON — For a brief moment in 2012, it seemed like a national stalemate over guns was breaking. Adam Lanza, a 20-year-old gunman, had forced his way into a Connecticut elementary school and massacred 26 people, mostly children, with an AR-15-style rifle. Flags flew at half-staff. A sporting goods chain suspended sales of similar weapons. And longtime gun-rights supporters from both parties in Congress said they were willing to consider new legislation. The issue was complex, then-President Barack Obama said, but everyone was obligated to try.
HOUSTON, TX

