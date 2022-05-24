30 More New-ish Country Songs That You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

2022 is off to a hot start with music releases, and it only seems to be getting better.

Only five months into the year, there have already been tons of good albums, EPs, and singles released for our enjoyment.

New albums by 49 Winchester, Zach Bryan, and Kaitlin Butts, in my opinion, have separated themselves as the top three of the year thus far. But Muscadine Bloodline, Miranda Lambert, William Clark Green, Molly Tuttle, and many more are close behind.

There is still plenty of firepower left in this year’s tank, though, as Whiskey Myers, Arlo McKinley, American Aquarium, Caamp, and more artists have begun releasing singles for their upcoming albums.

No matter how you look at it, we are in the midst of a great year for music. If you haven’t been able to keep up with New Music Fridays and all of the recent releases, here are 30 of the best songs that have been released over the past few months.

“Already Dead” – Josh Meloy

“Antioch” – Whiskey Myers

“April Showers” – Koe Wetzel

“Burnout” – Jacob Stelly, Slade Coulter

“Castilleja” – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

“Cowboy Hats and Pearl Snaps” – Jaycee Turley

“Creek Don’t Rise” – Jacob Ryan Marshall

“Dark Black Coal (OurVinyl Sessions)” – Logan Halstead

This one has been making the rounds on YouTube for a while, but now it has finally been released on Spotify.

“Dead Horses” – The Local Honeys

“Dead on Arrival” – Muscadine Bloodline

“Graceland Mood” – Rob Baird

“Guess Some Dreams Come True” – Logan Ryan Band

“Gun to Your Head” – William Clark Green

“Harder Stuff” – Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert

“Heart Pine” – Will Overman

“Heavy Eyes” – Zach Bryan – American Heartbreak

“Hell of a Way To Go” – Riley Green

“Hillbilly Daydream” – 49 Winchester

“I Don’t Mind” – Giovannie and the Hired Guns

“Lavender Girl” – Caamp

“Middle of Nowhere Church” – Randall King

“Pearl of Carolina” – Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

“She’s Using” – Kaitlin Butts – What Else Can She Do

“Tennessee Girl” – The Wooks

“That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play” – Miranda Lambert

“To Die For” – Arlo McKinley

“Tom Barrett” – Ian Noe – River Fools & Mountain Saints

“True North” – Caroline Spence – True North

“Wildfire” – American Aquarium

“Your Bar Now” – Tyler Halverson, Kylie Frey

While these are some of the best, there’s tons of other great music that has come out recently. Follow Whiskey Riff’s New Music Friday playlist to stay up to date and make sure you don’t fall behind.