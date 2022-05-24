ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEkVs_0fov6JXj00

An independent commission on Tuesday recommended new names for nine Army posts that commemorated Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower.

The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice, most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The list recommends naming bases for the first time after women and Black soldiers.

Fort Polk, in Louisiana, would be renamed Fort Johnson, after Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black Medal of Honor recipient who served in the Army in World War I.

Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia would be renamed Fort Walker, after Mary Edwards Walker, a doctor who treated soldiers in the Civil War and later received a Medal of Honor

For years, U.S. military officials had defended the naming of bases after Confederate officers. As recently as 2015 the Army argued that the names did not honor the rebel cause but were a gesture of reconciliation with the South.

But in the aftermath of the Floyd killing, and the months of racial unrest that followed, the Pentagon and Congress pushed for a comprehensive plan to rename the military posts and hundreds of other federal assets such as roads, buildings, memorials, signs and landmarks that honored rebel leaders.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Police: Woman found shot to death in Bridgeport home

A woman was shot to death inside of a home on Saturday in Bridgeport. Police say somebody called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. saying a person had been shot at Knoll Place and Huntington Turnpike and was critically wounded.. The woman, 29, was announced dead at the scene. The woman's family identified the victim to News 12 Connecticut, they asked that she not immediately be named.
News 12

Bridgeport community calls for more police patrols following 2 shootings in 1 week

A community in Bridgeport is hoping for a safer start to summer after being plagued by two shootings in the span of a week. Axel Garcia, 18, says he was inside his house Thursday morning when he heard at least a dozen gunshots. It happened at Park Avenue and Vine Street around 10 a.m. He says his brothers and sisters live there and his sister saw it happen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Mary Edwards Walker
News 12

16-year-old facing charges after shots fired in Poughkeepsie

A 16-year-old is facing charges after reports of shots fired in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police say they received reports of gunshots near Main and Church streets Tuesday afternoon. They say a group of teens were in a gunfight, while children and adults were in the area. The 16-year-old has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Fort A P Hill#Confederate#Sgt#Pentagon#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
News 12

NYPD: 3 men shot in the Bronx, injuries unknown

Police say three men were shot in a Bronx neighborhood Friday night. They say the incident happened on Lafayette Avenue and White Plains Road in Soundview at around 8:45 p.m. The three men were transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. The condition and ages of the victims are not known...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Guide: 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach

UPDATE 1:20 p.m. - The rest of Saturday's show has been canceled as storms move through the tri-state area. The 2022 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is a Memorial Day Weekend tradition you won't want to miss!. Along with military and civilian performances you can also enjoy numerous displays...
BETHPAGE, NY
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy