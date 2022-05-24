ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOAA forecasts busy Atlantic hurricane season, with at least 3 major storms

By Jennifer Shutt
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJ2lF_0fov69ni00

A person crosses Canal Street in New Orleans during Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Tuesday another active 2022 hurricane season with at least three storms. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be the seventh in a row with an above-normal number of storms, according to a forecast the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released Tuesday.

NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said the agency expects there will be between 14 and 21 named storms, with six to 10 of those storms turning into hurricanes.

Between three and six of those hurricanes are expected to develop into major storms that reach a level of Category 3 or above — when winds reach 111 to 129 mph and devastating damage occurs.

The likelihood for another active and likely catastrophic Atlantic hurricane season means another challenging year for emergency management officials throughout the United States.

“We just experienced two extremely active hurricane seasons marking the first time on record that two consecutive hurricane seasons exhausted the list of 21 storm names,” Spinrad said during a briefing for reporters in New York City.

Similar to 2021

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast shows the number and severity of tropical storms will be similar to last year, during which the United States experienced 21 named storms, including seven hurricanes — four of which developed winds of at least 111 mph.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell used the annual forecast release to urge residents throughout the country, not just those in coastal areas that regularly experience tropical storms, to prepare for emergency situations, including evacuations.

“We’re looking at another similar season for hurricane preparedness, but that doesn’t mean we should take it lightly,” she said. “As we saw from Superstorm Sandy, it doesn’t even have to be a hurricane to cause such devastation to communities.”

Criswell cautioned that FEMA has noticed these tropical storms are developing faster and more frequently, meaning state and local emergency managers have less time to warn the public.

That then means the public has less time to gather emergency supplies and evacuate or head to a storm shelter.

This year’s NOAA forecast cites the ongoing La Niña weather pattern and its lower atmospheric stability, “warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon” as likely factors that will keep the number of storms high.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Climate change

Climate change is part of the reason the Atlantic hurricane seasons as well as other climate and weather events are becoming more frequent and more severe, though Spinrad cautioned that forecasters “can’t simply point to a particular storm — whether it’s a strong storm like Ida or any others — and say there, that is climate change.”

“The attribution is more in the patterns, the tendencies, the mode that we’re in,” he said, noting that all the factors NOAA listed in its forecast are components of climate change.

Criswell said FEMA is working with communities to address how climate change affects their residents during hurricane season.

“We’re seeing such a dramatic change in the type of weather events that we’re facing as a result of climate change that we really have to get ahead of that,” Criswell said. “One of the biggest things that FEMA is doing is putting a lot more emphasis on the other parts of our mission, which is about preparedness and mitigation.”

Criswell also noted that individual preparedness ahead of hurricane season’s official start on June 1 is crucial to keeping people and property safe during hurricanes and the storm surges that often accompany them.

“The majority of fatalities we see from hurricanes come from storm surge,” Criswell said. “Again, it’s incredibly important that individuals take time to understand what their risk is.”

The post NOAA forecasts busy Atlantic hurricane season, with at least 3 major storms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Summer hurricanes, wildfires and storms loom as FEMA faces pressure to step up

WASHINGTON — Another grueling summer disaster season is arriving, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is under intense pressure even as its portfolio balloons, it pleads for more money from Congress and criticism comes on several fronts. The agency manages more than 300 disaster declarations a year, a dramatic increase from the average of 108 […] The post Summer hurricanes, wildfires and storms loom as FEMA faces pressure to step up appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ENVIRONMENT
Louisiana Illuminator

Not surprisingly, recent hurricanes lead to more insurance complaints

Complaints to the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) soared following major hurricanes over the past two years, with homeowners reporting delays with claims leading the way, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report released Monday. State lawmakers requested the audit, which used LDI data, after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020 and Ida in 2021 impacted […] The post Not surprisingly, recent hurricanes lead to more insurance complaints appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CHAUVIN, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers ponder gasoline stockpile for hurricanes

Louisiana already has 1 million gallons of fuel available if needed for its hurricane response efforts. State lawmakers are considering setting aside another 4 million gallons to address critical shortages in the wake of major storms. Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Hessmer, has proposed the Louisiana Strategic Fuel Reserve in House Bill 1057. It calls for the […] The post Louisiana lawmakers ponder gasoline stockpile for hurricanes appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Amid property insurance crisis, mobile home owners and hurricane shelters get some attention

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Overshadowed by the statewide crisis in Florida’s property-insurance market, legislation to make mobile homes and manufactured homes safer during strong storms was signed into law Wednesday. The new law also lets state funding be used not only for retrofitting of hurricane shelters but also for construction of new ones. Sponsored by Palm […] The post Amid property insurance crisis, mobile home owners and hurricane shelters get some attention appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
FLORIDA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

New Mississippi River bridge sites narrowed down to 3

Using a fast-tracked public feedback process, Louisiana transportation officials have narrowed down the options for a new Mississippi River bridge near Baton Rouge to three locations, all connecting the east and west banks of Iberville Parish. Commissioners for the Capital Area Road and Bridge District got their first look at the remaining options Friday morning […] The post New Mississippi River bridge sites narrowed down to 3 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricane Seasons#Hurricanes#Atlantic Ocean#Noaa#Brandon Bell Getty
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers propose study for wind energy pilot project in Gulf

Studies show Gulf of Mexico wind power is one of the largest untapped energy resources in the nation. The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory found Gulf winds can provide double the energy currently being used in all five Gulf states.  The post Louisiana lawmakers propose study for wind energy pilot project in Gulf appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

It could get even harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for float deaths, injuries

The Louisiana House voted 96-0 Wednesday for legislation that would make it more difficult to sue Mardi Gras krewes and other parade organizations over death or injuries caused by parade floats. It now moves to the Senate for consideration. House Bill 923, sponsored by Rep. Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge, would limit the ability for people […] The post It could get even harder to sue Mardi Gras krewes for float deaths, injuries appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Sen. Sharon Hewitt has history of passing bills to benefit oil and gas, her husband

Public records shared with Floodlight in partnership with The Lens, The Illuminator and The Guardian, show state Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell also pushed for laws that would benefit her husband’s company.   The post Louisiana Sen. Sharon Hewitt has history of passing bills to benefit oil and gas, her husband appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Florida seeks EPA help to prevent ‘catastrophic’ damage to wetlands

Federal environmental regulators should take over wetlands permitting in Florida to prevent “catastrophic” environmental damage where development and sensitive lands are in conflict, says Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried. At issue is a late-2020 decision, in the final months of the Trump administration, to transfer authority over wetlands permitting from the U.S. […] The post Florida seeks EPA help to prevent ‘catastrophic’ damage to wetlands appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Louisiana Illuminator

Bills to shield unvaccinated students advance in Louisiana Legislature

Louisiana schools may soon have to change how they handle vaccinations and vaccine exemptions among their students. Multiple bills that would weaken a school’s ability to enforce a vaccine mandate passed Tuesday in the House Education Committee. House Bill 531, authored by Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, would allow parents of unvaccinated children to sue a school […] The post Bills to shield unvaccinated students advance in Louisiana Legislature appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana plumbers closer to expanding territory as bill advances

The Louisiana House of Representatives advanced a proposal Wednesday that would give full licensure to plumbers currently restricted to working in local jurisdictions.  House Bill 300, sponsored by Rep. Phillip Devillier, R-Eunice, passed the House unanimously and will next head to the Senate for consideration. It would eliminate a licensing roadblock within state law that […] The post Louisiana plumbers closer to expanding territory as bill advances appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

COVID vaccine will remain a requirement for Louisiana students

The Senate Health and Welfare committee rejected a House resolution Wednesday to repeal a state rule requiring COVID vaccines for students. The committee voted 4-3 against the resolution. Its vote will allow the Louisiana Health Department to add the COVID vaccine to a list of required immunizations for students aged 16 and up. Rep. Larry Bagley, […] The post COVID vaccine will remain a requirement for Louisiana students appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana enacts new orphan oil well law to fetch $200 million in federal money

Legislation that positions Louisiana to receive an estimated $200 million in federal grants to fix orphan oil wells became law Tuesday as one of the first bills enacted from the 2022 regular session. Senate Bill 245, sponsored by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, was among an initial batch of 17 bills Gov. John Bel Edwards signed. […] The post Louisiana enacts new orphan oil well law to fetch $200 million in federal money appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Baby formula industry primed for disaster long before key factory closed down

The conditions that led to a shortage of baby formula were set in motion long before the February 2022 closure of the Similac factory tipped the U.S. into a crisis. Retailers nationwide reported supplies of baby formula were out of stock at a rate of 43% during the week ended May 8, 2022, compared with […] The post Baby formula industry primed for disaster long before key factory closed down appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
STURGIS, MI
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s 2022 budget plan: 4 things you may have missed

The Louisiana Legislature is expected Thursday to finalize its budget plan for fiscal year 2022-23. It includes a $1,500 annual pay raise for K-12 public school teachers, a 3% pay raise for state higher education faculty and wage increases for correctional officers and child welfare workers. Here are some aspects of the budget plan that might […] The post Louisiana’s 2022 budget plan: 4 things you may have missed appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House votes to limit use of solitary confinement on incarcerated youth

The Louisiana House of Representatives voted 86-7 Thursday to place legal limits on the use of solitary confinement in state centers for incarcerated youth. It follows an explosive investigation revealing that underage people in state custody were held in isolation without access to education or rehabilitative services for weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bill […] The post Louisiana House votes to limit use of solitary confinement on incarcerated youth appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BAKER, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy