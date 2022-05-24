ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian-Pilot

Softball: Updated region tournament pairings, scores and schedules

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago

A look at scores, schedules and matchups for region tournaments involving Hampton Roads softball teams.

Class 6 Region A Tournament

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

#4 (East) Western Branch 5, #1 (East) Ocean Lakes 3

#3 (East) Grassfield 5, #2 (East) Kellam 3, 8 innings

#1 (West) Cosby 10, #4 (West) James River 1

#2 (West) Manchester 11, #3 (West) Thomas Dale 0

Tuesday, May 31

Semifinals at higher seeds

Western Branch at Manchester, 5 p.m.

Grassfield at Cosby, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

Championship at higher seed, 6 p.m.

Class 5 Region A Tournament

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

#1 Kempsville 10, #8 Salem 0

#5 First Colonial 7, #4 Green Run 3

#2 Hickory 9, #7 Bayside 1

#3 Tallwood 10, #6 Princess Anne 5

Tuesday, May 31

(Postponed from Thursday, May 26)

Semifinals at Princess Anne

Kempsville vs. First Colonial, 5 p.m.

Tallwood vs. Hickory, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

(Postponed from Tuesday, May 31)

Championship game at Princess Anne, 5 p.m.

Class 5 Region B Tournament

Quarterfinals at Stoney Run Park in Newport News

#4 Granby 9, #5 Kecoughtan 3

#3 Gloucester 6, #6 Bethel 5

Wednesday, June 1

Semifinals at Stoney Run Park

Granby vs. #1 Menchville, 4 p.m.

Gloucester vs. #2 Nansemond River, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

Championship at Stoney Run, 6 p.m.

Class 4 Region A Tournament

First round at higher seeds

First round at higher seeds

#8 Warwick 4, #9 King’s Fork 3

#7 Smithfield 16, #10 Denbigh 1

Monday, May 30

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Warwick at #1 Great Bridge, 11 a.m.

#5 Manor at #4 Warhill, 11 a.m.

Smithfield at #2 Churchland, 11 a.m.

#6 Deep Creek at #3 Grafton

Wednesday, June 1

Semifinals at higher seeds

Thursday, June 2

Championship at higher seed

Class 3 Region A Tournament

First round at higher seeds

#4 Colonial Heights 1, #13 Petersburg 0

#5 Phoebus 1, #12 Booker T. Washington 0

#6 Southampton 1, #11 Lafayette 0

#7 York 14, #10 Norcom 0

#8 Lakeland 5, #9 Hopewell 1

Friday, May 27

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Lakeland at #1 New Kent, 5 p.m.

Phoebus at #4 Colonial Heights, 5 p.m.

York at #2 Park View, 5 p.m.

Southampton at #3 Tabb — ppd. to 4 p.m. Tuesday

Tuesday, May 31

Semifinals at higher seeds

Thursday, June 2

Championship at higher seed

Class 2 Region A Tournament

First round at higher seeds

#9 Amelia 1, #8 Greensville 0

#5 Bluestone def. #12 Brunswick

#10 Nottoway 5, #7 Arcadia 4

#6 Nandua 14, #11 John Marshall 0

Thursday, May 26

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

#1 Randolph Henry 6, Amelia 0

Bluestone at #4 Poquoson — ppd. 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Nottoway at #2 Windsor — 5 p.m. Monday

Nandua 9, #3 King William 3

Tuesday, May 31

Semifinals at higher seeds

Bluestone/Poquoson at Randolph Henry

Nandua vs. Nottaway/Windsor

Thursday, June 2

Championship at higher seed

