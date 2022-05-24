Softball: Updated region tournament pairings, scores and schedules
A look at scores, schedules and matchups for region tournaments involving Hampton Roads softball teams.
Class 6 Region A Tournament
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
#4 (East) Western Branch 5, #1 (East) Ocean Lakes 3
#3 (East) Grassfield 5, #2 (East) Kellam 3, 8 innings
#1 (West) Cosby 10, #4 (West) James River 1
#2 (West) Manchester 11, #3 (West) Thomas Dale 0
Tuesday, May 31
Semifinals at higher seeds
Western Branch at Manchester, 5 p.m.
Grassfield at Cosby, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Championship at higher seed, 6 p.m.
—
Class 5 Region A Tournament
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
#1 Kempsville 10, #8 Salem 0
#5 First Colonial 7, #4 Green Run 3
#2 Hickory 9, #7 Bayside 1
#3 Tallwood 10, #6 Princess Anne 5
Tuesday, May 31
(Postponed from Thursday, May 26)
Semifinals at Princess Anne
Kempsville vs. First Colonial, 5 p.m.
Tallwood vs. Hickory, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
(Postponed from Tuesday, May 31)
Championship game at Princess Anne, 5 p.m.
—
Class 5 Region B Tournament
Quarterfinals at Stoney Run Park in Newport News
#4 Granby 9, #5 Kecoughtan 3
#3 Gloucester 6, #6 Bethel 5
Wednesday, June 1
Semifinals at Stoney Run Park
Granby vs. #1 Menchville, 4 p.m.
Gloucester vs. #2 Nansemond River, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Championship at Stoney Run, 6 p.m.
—
Class 4 Region A Tournament
First round at higher seeds
#8 Warwick 4, #9 King’s Fork 3
#7 Smithfield 16, #10 Denbigh 1
Monday, May 30
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Warwick at #1 Great Bridge, 11 a.m.
#5 Manor at #4 Warhill, 11 a.m.
Smithfield at #2 Churchland, 11 a.m.
#6 Deep Creek at #3 Grafton
Wednesday, June 1
Semifinals at higher seeds
Thursday, June 2
Championship at higher seed
—
Class 3 Region A Tournament
First round at higher seeds
#4 Colonial Heights 1, #13 Petersburg 0
#5 Phoebus 1, #12 Booker T. Washington 0
#6 Southampton 1, #11 Lafayette 0
#7 York 14, #10 Norcom 0
#8 Lakeland 5, #9 Hopewell 1
Friday, May 27
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Lakeland at #1 New Kent, 5 p.m.
Phoebus at #4 Colonial Heights, 5 p.m.
York at #2 Park View, 5 p.m.
Southampton at #3 Tabb — ppd. to 4 p.m. Tuesday
Tuesday, May 31
Semifinals at higher seeds
Thursday, June 2
Championship at higher seed
—
Class 2 Region A Tournament
First round at higher seeds
#9 Amelia 1, #8 Greensville 0
#5 Bluestone def. #12 Brunswick
#10 Nottoway 5, #7 Arcadia 4
#6 Nandua 14, #11 John Marshall 0
Thursday, May 26
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
#1 Randolph Henry 6, Amelia 0
Bluestone at #4 Poquoson — ppd. 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Nottoway at #2 Windsor — 5 p.m. Monday
Nandua 9, #3 King William 3
Tuesday, May 31
Semifinals at higher seeds
Bluestone/Poquoson at Randolph Henry
Nandua vs. Nottaway/Windsor
Thursday, June 2
Championship at higher seed
