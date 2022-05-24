ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Telehealth now available for quick access to COVID-19 treatments in Colorado

By KRDO News
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans who test positive for COVID-19 or think they have the virus can now access treatments options faster by using telehealth.

Telehealth is a tool where people can connect with a doctor over the phone or through video call. A doctor can gain access to you faster, when appropriate, and meet your treatment needs.

Telehealth can help speed up the process for treatment when Coloradans who test positive for COVID-19. Treatments work best if you take it within a couple days of feeling sick or receive a positive test.

People with a healthcare provider can ask if telehealth is right for them. Those who don't have a healthcare provider or can't access the service through their provider can access telehealth directly.

People are encouraged to contact their insurance company to learn more about telehealth services. The services aim to help out-of-pocket expenses.

Coloradans seeking treatment can get same-day or next-day treatment, according to the CDPHE.

Private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid may be accepted through these services.

You can learn more by visiting the telehealth treatment providers webpage .

