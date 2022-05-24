ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRSge_0fov1t8000

An independent commission on Tuesday recommended new names for nine Army posts that were named after Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower.

The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice , most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says at least 16 people were rescued along Carolina Beach, three people were rescued at Wrightsville Beach and four people were rescued from Myrtle Beach. As WRAL reports, most of North Carolina was under a “moderate” risk of rip currents....
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WNCT

Camp Lejeune officials: Stay off Browns Island

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Base officials aboard Camp Lejeune are urging civilians to stop trespassing on Browns Island.  Browns Island may seem like just another piece of paradise. However, the land can pose a danger to those who don’t know how to navigate it.  “We were able to dock the boat today because I […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fort Bragg, NC
City
Minneapolis, NC
State
Georgia State
Fort Bragg, NC
Government
wraltechwire.com

Boston foods company to build new plant in NC, create more than 200 jobs

RALEIGH – Hans Kissle Company, a manufacturer of prepared foods based in Boston, is making a play to become a nation-wide provider and a new facility in North Carolina is part of that plan. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee voted on Tuesday to award Hans Kissle a Job Development...
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WNCT

Driver shot, killed and crashes car on North Carolina road

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon that resulted in a crash and shut down a North Carolina highway, police said. Durham police said they received 911 calls about the occupants of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle on N.C. Highway 55 shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, news outlets […]
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Gordon#Police#Confederate
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tornadoes confirmed in Charlotte, Durham areas during Monday storms

Tornadoes hit Mecklenburg County and Durham on Monday as strong storms moved across the state. An EF-1 tornado touched down in the Charlotte area Monday afternoon as storms bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds moved across the state. The tornado hit in Mecklenburg County near Burnt Umber Drive, just south...
sandhillssentinel.com

Sheriff seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ man after Aberdeen shooting

Moore County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a wanted suspect following an overnight shooting in the Aberdeen area. The shooting occurred on Monday, May 23 at 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Kirk Drive “following a dispute between two individuals,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
WECT

Man dies in drowning off Oak Island beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Bystanders rescued a man from the ocean at SE 70th St. near the St. James Plantation Beach Club access on Oak Island Saturday, May 21, around noon. According to Peter Grendze with Oak Island Water Rescue, a call came in at 12:13 p.m. that a man had been pulled from the water and required medical assistance. Several emergency rescue crews responded from Oak Island, Sunny Point and Brunswick County.
cbs17

8 from NC arrested after fight at North Myrtle Beach bar

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were arrested after multiple fights broke out Sunday morning at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach, according to police. The fights broke out at about 1:20 a.m. while officers were already on scene because of the large crowd, according to a police report obtained by News13. More officers were called for backup.
WRAL News

Man found dead inside Fairmont home

Fairmont, N.C. — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 20-year-old man was found dead in a Fairmont home. Deputies responded to the home at 9310 N.C. Highway 130 Bypass on Monday around 12:45 a.m. They found Shawn T. Campbell, 20, of Fairmont, dead inside the home.
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy