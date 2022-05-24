The 10 richest guitarists, ranked by net worth

Any list declaring the greatest guitar riff of all time will be subject to personal taste. What’s not up for debate, is the net worth of some of the guitarists that penned the riffs appearing on those various lists.

There’s plenty of artists that play guitar that are among the richest Rock artists, but are generally not regarded as guitarists. While they’re iconic musicians in their own right, that means artists like Bruce Springsteen , Bob Dylan , or Jon Bon Jovi won’t end up on this list. Instead, we’re looking at musicians that are primarily associated with guitar players.

Using data gathered from celebritynetworth.com , we've compiled a list of the 10 richest guitarists in the world. As an added bonus, Audacy has plenty of stations dedicated to these artists. Just hit play and start listening now!

10. Angus Young - $160 Million

9. Jimmy Page - $180 Million

8. David Gilmour - $180 Million

7. Ronnie Wood - $200 Million

6. Paul Stanley - $200 Million

5. Kirk Hammett - $200 Million

4. Brian May - $210 Million

3. The Edge - $400 Million

2. Eric Clapton - $450 Million

1. Keith Richards - $500 Million

