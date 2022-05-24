ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 10 richest guitarists, ranked by net worth

By Marty Rosenbaum
 5 days ago

Any list declaring the greatest guitar riff of all time will be subject to personal taste. What’s not up for debate, is the net worth of some of the guitarists that penned the riffs appearing on those various lists.

There’s plenty of artists that play guitar that are among the richest Rock artists, but are generally not regarded as guitarists. While they’re iconic musicians in their own right, that means artists like Bruce Springsteen , Bob Dylan , or Jon Bon Jovi won’t end up on this list. Instead, we’re looking at musicians that are primarily associated with guitar players.

Using data gathered from celebritynetworth.com , we've compiled a list of the 10 richest guitarists in the world. As an added bonus, Audacy has plenty of stations dedicated to these artists. Just hit play and start listening now!

10. Angus Young - $160 Million

Listen to AC/DC Radio

9. Jimmy Page - $180 Million

Listen to Led Zeppelin Radio

8. David Gilmour - $180 Million

Listen to Pink Floyd Radio

7. Ronnie Wood - $200 Million

Listen to The Rolling Stones Radio

6. Paul Stanley - $200 Million

5. Kirk Hammett - $200 Million

Listen to Metallica Radio

4. Brian May - $210 Million

Listen to Queen Radio

3. The Edge - $400 Million

Listen to U2 Radio

2. Eric Clapton - $450 Million

Listen to Eric Clapton Radio

1. Keith Richards - $500 Million

Listen to The Rolling Stones Radio

Comments / 69

Some Guy
2d ago

I heard that Eric Clapton was interviewed once and asked how does it feel to be the greatest guitarist of all time? He answered “ I don’t know why don’t you go ask Prince”

Allen Hardwick
1d ago

If Randy Rhoads was still living I think he would be the highest paid guitarist I can see him getting paid over $ 500 Millions dollars and most bands would want him as their lead guitarist in their band due his style of guitar playing

Daniel
2d ago

Mathew 16:26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?

