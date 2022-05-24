Arby's adds a hamburger to its menu for the first time in the chain's history

If you can’t beat ‘em, grill ‘em.

Arby’s – the fast food giant known for its roast beef – is finally throwing its hat into the ever-popular burger ring. The chain's offerings have traditionally focused on deli-style sliced meats and chicken items since the company started in 1964.

This week they announced the deluxe “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger ” – the first time they have ever offered a hamburger on their menu, according to CNN .

As USA Today explained, the sandwich includes an American Wagyu blended burger, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special burger sauce, all on a toasted brioche bun. There will also be a “Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger” that adds bacon and ranch dressing instead of the special burger sauce.

In a statement, Arby's chief marketing officer Patrick Schwing said, “We’ve spent over two years of dedicated research and development to deliver a premium burger that redefines what’s possible from a drive thru."

Among Arby’s beefy tinkering, they say the patty itself is a blend of 52% American Wagyu and 48% ground beef, then cooked Sous Vide style.

If your catchphrase is “We have the meats,” it’s probably inevitable that the protein umbrella would have to cover burgers too, as they have been the lynchpin of nearly every other popular fast food franchise.

Fans eager to try the “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger” will need to act fast as it will only be available from now through July 31, with prices starting at $5.99.

