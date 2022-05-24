ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What are the ‘Waldman statements’ at the centre of Amber Heard’s countersuit against Johnny Depp

By Megan Sheets
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CELy7_0fov1Rbm00

Johnny Depp ’s bid to dismiss Amber Heard ’s countersuit against him was denied on Tuesday as the couple’s defamation trial in his original suit neared its conclusion.

Ms Heard’s $100m countersuit centres around her claim that Mr Depp defamed her in multiple statements to the press via his attorney Adam Waldman after she published the 2018 op-ed at the heart of Mr Depp’s suit.

In those statements, Mr Waldman called Ms Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse a “hoax” and an “ambush” orchestrated by the Aquaman actor and her friends.

At the start of Tuesday’s proceedings, Mr Depp’s legal team asked Judge Penney Azcarate to throw out the countersuit, arguing that Ms Heard should be suing Mr Waldman himself instead of Mr Depp.

Judge Azcarate rejected the request, saying there is enough evidence to suggest Mr Waldman made the statements on behalf of Mr Depp and that a jury should be allowed to hear the case.

The first allegedly defamatory statement cited in Ms Heard’s counterclaim was made in April 2019, when Mr Waldman accused her of committing “defamation, perjury and filing and receiving a fraudulent temporary restraining order demand with the court”.

In June 2019, Mr Waldman told the Blast : “Ms Heard continues to defraud her abused hoax victim Mr Depp, the #metoo movement she masquerades as the leader of, and other real abuse victims worldwide,” the countersuit states.

The following month, Mr Waldman is quoted as telling the Blast that Ms Heard “went to court with painted on ‘bruises’ to obtain a temporary restraining order” and telling People her “battered face” was a “hoax”.

The countersuit then cites several statements Mr Waldman made to Daily Mail in April and June of 2020.

“Amber Heard and her friends in the media used fake sexual violence allegations as both sword and shield, depending on their needs. They have selected some of her sexual violence hoax ‘facts’ as the sword, inflicting them on the public and Mr Depp,” he said in one article.

In another article, he told the outlet: “Quite simply this was an ambush, a hoax. They set Mr Depp up by calling the cops but the first attempt didn’t do the trick. The officers came to the penthouses, thoroughly searched and interviewed, and left after seeing no damage to face or property. So Amber and her friends spilled a little wine and roughed the place up, got their stories straight under the direction of a lawyer and publicist, and then placed a second call to 911.”

Ms Heard’s suit contends that Mr Waldman made the statements at Mr Depp’s direction, and thus the actor should be held liable.

Judge Azcarate’s decision not to dismiss the countersuit comes after Mr Waldman was called as a witness for Ms Heard’s defence last week.

Over the course of around an hour of testimony played in court, Mr Waldman refused to answer more than 75 questions from Ms Heard’s lawyers , citing attorney-client privilege.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer says ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make jurors an ‘accomplice’ to his abuse

Amber Heard’s attorney has told jurors that ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make them an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, as the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation neared a dramatic close on Friday morning.Attorney Benjamin Rottenborn delivered closing statements to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, where he warned that Mr Depp’s argument that he was not abusive to Ms Heard sends a “message” to survivors of domestic abuse everywhere.“In trying to convince you that Mr Depp has carried his burden of proof in proving that he was never abusive to Amber on even...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard would ‘rather be in a fight than let Johnny Depp leave’, jury hears in closing argument

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez alleged that Amber Heard “would rather be in a fight than have him leave” in closing arguments on Friday (27 May). Ms Vasquez delivered closing arguments on behalf of Mr Depp in the multi-million dollar defamation trial, which began on 11 April in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court. “You’ve heard evidence from Dr Curry...that Ms Heard’s deepest fear is one of abandonment. being left by Mr Depp,” Ms Vasquez told the jury adding, “Mr Depp’s greatest crime in her mind, the fault she confronts him with time and time again, is that he splits....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard judge and staff applauded in court as jury sent out to deliberate

The judge and court staff who have sat through six weeks of testimony in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard received a round of applause as the jury finally began deliberations in the case.The courtroom in Fairfax County, Virginia, witnessed a rare moment of lightheartedness – and agreement between the legal teams for the former spouses – on Friday afternoon as they showed their thanks to Judge Penney Azcarate.After sending the jury out to deliberate on the multi-million-dollar case, Judge Azcarate thanked Mr Depp’s and Ms Heard’s attorneys for their “professionalism” and all the court staff...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Amber Heard accused of fake crying in ‘performance of her life’ on stand by Johnny Depp’s lawyer during closing arguments

Johnny Depp’s lawyer has accused Amber Heard of faking tears, calling the actor’s testimony the “performance of her life”.Heard returned to the witness stand on Thursday (26 May) to give more testimony in the highly publicised defamation trial between herself and ex-husband Depp.In closing statements on Friday (27 May), Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez accused Heard of “sobbing without tears” during her testimony throughout the trial. Vasquez addressed the jurors: “At the start of this case Mr Chew and I told you that you are going to hear some disturbing and graphic tales of abuse from Ms Heard that were...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard’s abuse claims a ‘profound cruelty’ to real survivors, court hears

Amber Heard’s claims that Johnny Depp was violent towards her are “an act of profound cruelty to true survivors of domestic abuse”, a court has heard.Lawyers for the actor said a “mountain” of evidence that Mr Depp assaulted his former partner was “simply not there” as they made their closing remarks in the high-profile US defamation lawsuit.The actor is suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which was titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”The article does not mention Mr Depp by name,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

TMZ files emergency motion to prevent former employee testifying in Depp-Heard case

Celebrity news outlet TMZ has filed an emergency motion to prevent a former employee from testifying in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case.The California-based news organisation has asked a judge to block the employee from being called as a witness by Mr Depp’s lawyers based on “journalist’s privilege”, according to court papers.Lawyers for TMZ write that the company wants Morgan Tremaine prevented from taking the stand in the case in Fairfax, Virginia, and “disclosing TMZ’s priviledged information” during testimony.In the motion, TMZ says that their concern relates to an article it published on 12 August 2016, entitled...
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Domestic Violence
The Independent

Johnny Depp stuns Sheffield concert-goers with surprise performance

Johnny Depp stunned concert-goers in Sheffield on Sunday night by appearing on stage to perform alongside Jeff Beck.Attendees expressed shock and delight over the Hollywood star’s unannounced appearance, with some sharing photos on Twitter.Depp reportedly performed his cover of the John Lennon song Isolation, which was previously released by the actor with Beck in 2020.Photos and video shared on social media from the concert showed the duo reunited on stage at Sheffield City Hall.“Wasn’t expecting this,” one attendee wrote on Instagram with a photo from the night. “I thought he was in court but turns out he’s in Sheffield with...
MUSIC
The Independent

Johnny Depp joins Jeff Beck for surprise UK performance as Amber Heard trial jury deliberates

Johnny Depp turned up to perform alongside Jeff Beck in Sheffield on Sunday (29 May), following the closing arguments in his $50m defamation trial against Amber Heard. Jurors began deliberation on the lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife last week, after the actors’ attorneys delivered their closing arguments at the district court in Virginia’s Fairfax County. Depp is suing Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” While Depp was not named in the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asks jurors to ‘give him his life back’ after it was ‘ruined’ by Amber Heard in closing argument

Johnny Depp is pleading with jurors to “give him his life back” after he claims it was “ruined” by Amber Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse, as closing arguments finally got under way in the former couple’s high-profile defamation trial on Friday morning. Mr Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez told jurors that the evidence in the trial had shown Ms Heard was the “abuser” and Mr Depp was the “abused” in their relationship, saying that both Mr Depp’s “good name” and his “life” is at stake as they make their verdict.“There is an abuser in this courtroom but it is not...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy