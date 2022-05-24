Sante: A Taste of Baltimore fundraiser

As the two men with the most power over the crime fight in Baltimore City are publicly at odds, how does that affect the city? Political analyst John Dedie joined us live this morning to weigh in on a city in crisis.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Joseph H Brown Funeral Home hosted a memorial service to commemorate lives lost due to Covid-19 and gun violence plaguing Baltimore City. Over Memorial Day weekend, two teenagers were shot in a double shooting near the Inner Harbor, leaving a 17-year-old boy dead. Hours later,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Another weekend of violent crime plaguing Baltimore claimed three lives so far on Memorial Day weekend. A double shooting Saturday at the Inner Harbor began the string of gunfire, killing one teenager and leaving another injured. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, who was at the shooting...
BALTIMORE(WBFF) — Here are five events happening around Baltimore City this memorial day weekend. These experiences are full of excitement and are bound to bring any Baltimorean out of their comfort zone. Decoration Day at Fort McHenry: Remembering the Civil War Origins of Memorial Day. Fort McHenry National Monument...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're planning a fun holiday weekend, head to the sweetest place on earth because Hersheypark is opening its doors for the summer. Public Relations Manager for Hersheypark Entertainment and Resorts Company Amanda Polyak shares more about the fun.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A D.C. Native known for his infectious laugh and unrelenting work ethic is fitting us into his campaign trail. He's coming to the Baltimore Comedy Factory this weekend. Comedian and D.C. Mayoral Candidate Red Grant.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Violence in the city remains ever present. That's evident this Memorial Day Weekend. As the two men with the most power over the crime fight are publicly at odds, how does this affect the crime fight in the city?. Governor Hogan sent a stinging letter to...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan is applying a new round of pressure in the city's fight to control crime. In a stinging letter to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the Governor demanded an accounting of how the city is spending state crime dollars and requested a progress report since the two met to discuss crime strategy in February.
Hot temperatures take over in Baltimore this week. So far this season, Baltimore logged three 90-degree days. We'll add to this number in the week ahead. Sunday turns a little warmer and sunnier than Saturday as highs reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. The weather will be great for grilling and spending time outdoors.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — In this Maryland Moment, 25 men and women are honored for their service by the American Legion Post 122. Three of them are WWII veterans. Photojournalist Nathan Aaron visits Atrium Villiage Senior Living Facility in Owings Mills for the ceremony.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was killed by gunfire early Sunday morning in the Brooklyn neighborhood of south Baltimore. At around 5:22 a.m., officers were informed by MTA police of a shooting victim in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street. Once there, officers found a woman inside a...
POTOMAC, Md. (7News DC) — There has been an increase in fake school threats following the mass shooting in at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed. One such possible threat impacted Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland. A parent sent...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to the Center for Disease Control, the Baltimore region, Anne Arundel County has transitioned from Medium to High on the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Transmission Level. The re-categorization took place Thursday evening. New data indicates there are 283 cases per 100,000 people in the region...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old was shot in East Baltimore, Sunday. According to police, just before 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Hoffman Street for a reported shooting. Once on scene, police observed a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More fallout in Baltimore over a list of hundreds of police officers’ names the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office was just ordered to release. A former city prosecutor says this not only impacts already troubled police relations with the city’s top prosecutor.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's downtown arena -- which is currently undergoing major renovations -- will no longer be known as the Royal Farms Arena after the city terminated its deal with the Baltimore-based chain of convenience stores, Baltimore Development Corporation said Friday. Baltimore Development Corporation, the city's economic development...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot overnight in Southeast Baltimore. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near North East Avenue. Once on scene, police located two men with gunshot wounds. An unidentified man was found inside a white vehicle...
Baltimore rapper Young Moose is expected to receive $300,000 from Baltimore City to settle a lawsuit against disgraced former Baltimore police officer Daniel Hersl and nine others, according to the city's Board of Estimates. Young Moose whose real name is Kevron Evans, filed suit against the city alleging that Hersl...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a Prince George's County hit and run, Sunday. According to police, at about 10:30 a.m., 45-year-old Clayvon Anderson was driving a 2017 Honda CBR motorcycle while traveling Eastbound on Route 50. Anderson was struck by a vehicle that then fled the...
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A new video appears to show another assault on a driver by squeegee workers. The shocking attack was recorded by another driver who wants to remain anonymous. The video shows a red car stopped at a light at Mount Royal, Thursday. You can see as one...
Comments / 0