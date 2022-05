Authorities are asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate a robbery that took place yesterday. The New Hartford Police Department says officers were called at approximately 10:40pm on Friday, May 27, 2022 to the Cliff's located at 17 Genesee Street in New Hartford. The initial call had been a report of a robbery that had taken place. Injuries to a woman at the scene had been reported as well.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO