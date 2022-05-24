ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Reportedly Discussing Major Change for Pro Bowl

By Nick Selbe
 5 days ago

The league is considering an overhaul of the event, which is typically held the week before the Super Bowl.

Football’s premier all-star event could be in store for a makeover.

The NFL is reportedly considering making drastic changes to the Pro Bowl, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , going so far as to consider scrapping the actual game entirely in favor of a different player-centric event.

The league has talked with players and teams to come up with ways to improve the event, including removing tackling from whatever type of game is eventually settled on. There is no vote that needs to be held to approve changes, and the league aims to have a resolution by this summer, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler .

The Pro Bowl has long been viewed by many as the weakest all-star event of all the major sports, with many players backing out from participating. Given the physical nature inherent to the sport, there is a general lack of competitiveness due to injury concerns from those who do decide to play.

The league has implemented various skill competitions over the years, and it’s unclear if or how they will be included in the eventual plans. The NFL has held some version of the Pro Bowl since 1938.

Comments / 1

