This Is The Best Place To Grab A Beer In Wisconsin

 5 days ago
The craft beer scene in Wisconsin is alive and well. So alive and well in fact, that it can be overwhelming to choose from the hundreds of existing breweries available to patrons. This specific brewery is known far and wide for its extensive amount of brews and unique brewing style.

According to Eat This Not That , the best spot to buy a beer in Wisconsin is at Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee. Lakefront Brewery gained popularity for creating a series where brewery employees brew their favorite kind of beer and serve it to customers . They also offer gluten-free brews!

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best spot to buy a beer in Wisconsin:

"Lakefront Brewery has a popular "My Turn" series, in which a line of brews are created and personally brewed by their staffers. Lakefront also offers a wide variety of ales and lagers, such as the Riverwest Stein and the seasonal favorite Wisconsite. Lakefront has one of the most popular brewery tours in the state, so be sure to carve out a few hours for your visit. Be sure to get an order (or five) of the cheese curds, too—reviewers couldn't say enough good things about them."

For more information regarding the best place to buy a beer in each state visit HERE .

