Tom Brady Shows Off Baseball Swing In Viral Video

By Jason Hall
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showed his followers why he was a Major League Baseball prospect prior to his legendary NFL career

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a video of himself taking batting practice with longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski and trainer Alex Guerrero on his verified Twitter account Tuesday (May 24).

Brady admits that it had been a "long as s***" time since he'd last swung a bat before taking his hacks.

"Not good when someone makes an excuse before they start," Brady said as he stepped up to the plate.

The legendary quarterback -- who apparently swings left-handed despite throwing right-handed -- then hits a line drive over Gronkowski's head into deep centerfield.

Gronkowski does, however, field a deep fly ball cleanly on the next clip shown.

The video caught the attention of three-time AL MVP Mike Trout , who tweeted the eyes emoji in response to the video, as well as the Durham Bulls, who shared an edited photo of Brady in their uniform.

Brady was selected by the then-Montreal Expos (now Washington Nationals) as a catcher prospect in the 1995 MLB Draft, despite being committed to playing football at the University of Michigan for the 1995 season.

“First of all he had good size, 6-4,” then-Expos scout John Hughes said of Brady at the time via ABC Action News . “He had a body we called projectable where he had room to get stronger, add weight. He was a left-handed hitter which went nice with the catching position. He had some tools. He could really throw and he had power. For a catcher, he had those things and stood out.”

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.

Gronkowski is currently a free agent and has yet to announce whether he'll return for his 12th NFL season, having spent his entire career with Brady as a member of the Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

