(Little Beaver Township, PA) State Police in New Castle are reporting a crash that took place Tuesday morning in Little Beaver Township in Lawrence County. A 28 year old female Driver, Dusty Adams lost control of her 2001 Buick Century while traveling northbound on State Route 551, went into the southbound lane of travel, back into the northbound lane, and spun out striking a utility pole. Adams came to a stop in the south bound lane facing the northern direction.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO