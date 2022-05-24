Irving family-owned breakfast restaurant expanding to Frisco

Here are six businesses and restaurants coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Tapville Social is set to open this summer in Grapevine Mills Crossing at 3540 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., Ste. 110, in Grapevine. Tapville is a full-service restaurant and bar, according to a news release from the company. The restaurant will have indoor and patio seating as well as a self-serve beer and wine wall. Tapville will serve daily cocktail flights along with food items, such as buffalo chicken dip, short rib sandwiches, Cajun pasta and avocado toast. www.tapvillesocial.com.
