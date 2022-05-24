Arkansas Election Resources

Good early Sunday morning, everyone. As advertised, we started our Saturday out with some spots on the Kansas and Oklahoma side picking up on some isolated showers and a few t-storms during the morning hours. Before that batch of rain fell apart over the Joplin area, anyone that saw the rain saw nothing more than a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of total rainfall. Even with these quick rain chances, we had temperatures go from the upper 50s Saturday morning to highs in the lower 80s for the afternoon. The changing weather setup will make sure that warm temperatures will stick with us through the rest of the holiday weekend. We have another warm front coming in from the west.

