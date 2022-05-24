Arkansas Election Resources

TAFT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities said one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, with a witness describing frantic people running for cover as the gunfire erupted. Two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day...
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Frontenac Raiders softball team claimed a 3A state championship Friday afternoon in Manhattan. They beat Prairie View 7-1 in the state championship game. It’s the 3rd championship for the Raiders since 2016. Earlier in the day, Frontenac beat Santa Fe Trail 10-0 in the...
Good early Sunday morning, everyone. As advertised, we started our Saturday out with some spots on the Kansas and Oklahoma side picking up on some isolated showers and a few t-storms during the morning hours. Before that batch of rain fell apart over the Joplin area, anyone that saw the rain saw nothing more than a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of total rainfall. Even with these quick rain chances, we had temperatures go from the upper 50s Saturday morning to highs in the lower 80s for the afternoon. The changing weather setup will make sure that warm temperatures will stick with us through the rest of the holiday weekend. We have another warm front coming in from the west.
DISNEY, Okla. – Grand Lake Dam Authority Police Officers say they are searching a large area of Grand Lake for a missing man last seen boating. Eyewitnesses report having last seen Troy Young, 48, leaving Cedar Port Marina in a 24-foot Yellowfin boat at around 10:30 pm Friday evening, May 27.
STOTTS CITY, Mo. – Some 4-State residents welcomed spring with some great warm-weather activities at Country Roads Family Fun Farm. Those in attendance got the chance to learn how to harvest honey and plant their very own sunflower. The event also featured a petting zoo, rides, and multiple play...
Pastor Scott Smith from the Webb City Ministerial Alliance stops by the KOAM studio to talk about the upcoming Faith and Family event. Here are the details:. The event takes place on June 2nd at 7:30 pm. KC Wolf from the Kansas City Chiefs will make an appearance. Food trucks,...
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pitt State men’s track and field team received a warm welcome home this evening after capturing the national championship in Allendale, Michigan this weekend. “Words cant describe how good these guys are,” says head coach Kyle Rutledge. “We knew we had something special at...
PITTSBURG, Ks. – Pittsburg High School announces their next head baseball coach. Eric Miller is the new leader of the program. “I’ve been involved in a different career for a lot of my career, but baseball has never been far from my mind, so it’s was an easy decision when this kind of opportunity came up for me,” Miller says.
Carl Junction falls to Glendale 4-0 in class 3 state quarterfinals. The Bulldogs finish the season with a 21-6 overall record.
