Kathy White was named executive director of the Colorado Fiscal Institute in January after serving as the nonprofit's deputy director for the previous nine years, since 2012 when the nonpartisan organization spun off from the Colorado Center on Law and Policy. Before that, White headed CFI for a dozen years when it was a project of the larger organization, nurturing it from a one-person operation to one of the state's most prominent voices on tax, budget and economic policy.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO