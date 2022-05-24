Bedroom Pop Artist Michael Seyer Live at Rickshaw Stop (SF)

Curious Planet is a fun San Francisco Jazz Band. Dot Com is a phenomenal singer, dancer, and storyteller who stopped by a show one night to ask if he could perform with us. We are celebrating the one year anniversary of our partnership with an outdoor show at the Proxy space, at Hayes and Octavia. The performance is sponsored by Hayes Valley Art Works and the Hayes Valley Neighborhood association as part of the Sunday Sound Series. Relax on Patricia’s Green, get a Curious Planet coloring book, and prepare to be enchanted. Check us out on Instragram: @Planet.Curious.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO