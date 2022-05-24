Bedroom Pop Artist Michael Seyer Live at Rickshaw Stop (SF)

Join us for “Woman and Fox, A Journey,” new work by Teri Sloat. The show runs May 30 to July 30, 2022, with a reception Saturday June 25, 4-6 PM. Teri says, “The inner part of me is the fox, and, in different forms, the woman is who I am and how I feel. The fox is always there, leading, waiting, reminding me of the importance of stories and dreams.” Sebastopol Gallery features 16 Sonoma County artists and is open daily, 10-5 PM. Enjoy more of Teri’s work at at terisloatfineart.com, on FB at TeriSloatArt, and IG @terisloatfineart .
Comments / 0