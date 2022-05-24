ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bedroom Pop Artist Michael Seyer Live at Rickshaw Stop (SF)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBedroom pop artist Michael Seyer performs live at Rickshaw Stop on Thursday, May...

Tix on Sale: The Chainsmokers Live at Greek Theatre on Oct. 28th (Berkeley)

The Chainsmokers “So Far So Good Tour” Live at Greek Theatre (Berkeley) Grammy® Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have released their fourth full length album, So Far So Good, via DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records. The album also features previously released tracks “Riptide,” “High” and “iPad,” which have accumulated 145 Million combined audio/video streams and views to date.
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Is A Joke (Stand Up Comedy Event)

Jokes can be told anywhere, but the Paradise Bookings Comedy dedication to the craft of comedy and the intimate setting it creates for performers and audiences, helped us become the San Francisco’s choices for Best Comedy show. This show is very highly anticipated and will shine a light on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jazz with Curious Planet and Dot Com (Hayes Valley)

Curious Planet is a fun San Francisco Jazz Band. Dot Com is a phenomenal singer, dancer, and storyteller who stopped by a show one night to ask if he could perform with us. We are celebrating the one year anniversary of our partnership with an outdoor show at the Proxy space, at Hayes and Octavia. The performance is sponsored by Hayes Valley Art Works and the Hayes Valley Neighborhood association as part of the Sunday Sound Series. Relax on Patricia’s Green, get a Curious Planet coloring book, and prepare to be enchanted. Check us out on Instragram: @Planet.Curious.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jazz Era Night at Melo Melo (Oakland)

Dress in those sweet suits and lovely flapper outfits! Join us at Melo Melo Oakland to a night of jazz, art deco, and of course, kava!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
OAKLAND, CA
Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland)

Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland) Join Chabot astronomers on the Observatory Deck for a free telescope viewing! Weather permitting, this is a chance to explore stars, planets and more through Chabot’s historic telescopes. Chabot’s three large historic telescopes offer a unique way to experience the awe and wonder of the Universe. Our observatory deck offers breathtaking views 1,500 feet above the Bay. Three observatory domes house the Center’s 8-inch (Leah, 1883) and 20-inch (Rachel, 1916) refracting telescopes, along with a 36-inch reflecting telescope (Nellie, 2003).
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Art Visit at Graphic Arts Workshop

Meet Amanda and Michal in San Francisco for an interactive tour of Graphic Arts Workshop led by artists Leslie Lowinger, Clare Metague, Eddie Lee, Greg Borman, Javier Chanlini, and Marcia Clay. Leslie Lowinger. https://artvisit.org/artists/leslie-lowinger. Clare Metague. Eddie Lee. Greg Broman. Art Visit is for art collectors and art enthusiasts interested...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Singularis: Exhibition of Unique Photographic Works (Noe Valley)

Dang! This event has already taken place. “SINGULARIS” features two artists who create a sense of wonder and play in daring experimentations with their unique photographic vision. Both artists engage photography with elements of chance and control with great agility and subtlety. Each work in the exhibition is a poetic phrase, each image attests to the power of photography to reconnect us with nature.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Art Exhibit: Teri Sloat: Woman and Fox, A Journey (Sebastopol)

Join us for “Woman and Fox, A Journey,” new work by Teri Sloat. The show runs May 30 to July 30, 2022, with a reception Saturday June 25, 4-6 PM. Teri says, “The inner part of me is the fox, and, in different forms, the woman is who I am and how I feel. The fox is always there, leading, waiting, reminding me of the importance of stories and dreams.” Sebastopol Gallery features 16 Sonoma County artists and is open daily, 10-5 PM. Enjoy more of Teri’s work at at terisloatfineart.com, on FB at TeriSloatArt, and IG @terisloatfineart .
SEBASTOPOL, CA
Suga-T’s Brand New “Her Museum” Grand Opening (SF)

Her Museum’s next event takes place May 27 and 28 at 233 Eddy St. in San Francisco, and features artwork, workshops and events honoring Black women’s contributions to music and culture. Among the honorees are San Francisco Mayor London Breed, singer Martha Wash (of Weather Girls fame) and actress Terri J. Vaught Riley, all of whom are San Francisco natives. –
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF Police “Quack the Case” and Save Baby Ducklings

When a mother duck’s babies fell through a grate into a drain in Oracle Park Sunday morning, San Francisco police officers quickly quacked the case. Averting a flap, officers who heard the mother’s frantic quacking around 6:30 a.m. Sunday rescued the ducklings. The babies were apparently walking over a metal grate in the parking lot, fell through the grate into a drain and couldn’t get out, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Memorial Day Sip Paint and Shop at Lake Merritt (Oakland)

Enjoy a beautiful view of Lake Merritt while painting with art host @Lcxart. Pre sketch canvases and light refreshments will be provided for all ticketed guests who participate. We will also have a DJ, vendors and games. Limited Pre sale tickets are available all inclusive $45. The location for this...
OAKLAND, CA
Free Open Training Session in Dolores Park (SF)

We are proud to announce that we are giving our first OPEN TRAINING SESSION in San Francisco!. If you’re in the area, come join us for an hour of functional training & fun with the expert guidance of Florence, one of our best Personal Trainers at HOKALI! Completely FREE.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Whimsy Market East Bay (Rodeo)

The Whimsy Market is heading to the Bay Area again! On May 28th, we will be bringing our metaphysical and artisan market to Four Fools Winery in Rodeo, California. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of healing, shopping, and wine!. -browse thousands of crystals for all your...
RODEO, CA
May 2022 QuaranPalooza Livestream Music Fest

We’re excited to bring you the multi-performer, multi-genre livestreaming music festival extravaganza we call QuaranPalooza. This is number 25, and we have 30 fantastic performers + 12 hours of live music for ya, Saturday 5/28 12PM – 12AM PDT, with performers from NYC, Malaysia, New Zealand, Germany, Arkansas, Albany, NY and plenty of talent from right here in The Bay Area! This is our two year anniversary, come celebrate with us in the zoom!
MUSIC
Memorial Day Weekend Golden Gate Bridge Walk w/ Gold Star Families (SF)

1:30 P.M. For Memorial Day Weekend, Sgt. Major Of The Army Michael Grinston Will Lead A Commemoration Event And Walk Across The Golden Gate Bridge With Gold Star Families, City Officials, Soldiers, Veterans, Families, And Local Veteran/Military Support Organizations. Note: Walk Starts At 3 P.M. Meet: Golden Gate Bridge Welcome...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rancho Day at History Museum (Los Altos)

Los Altos History Museum rolls out a series of fun public programs for all ages, beginning with Rancho Day: Horsemanship in the Hills, on Saturday, May 28, 10:00am-3:00pm. The event features hands-on activities, games, demonstrations and performances that explore the history of the Rancho period, when the rolling hills of this area were used for grazing cattle and breeding horses.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Grief, Healing, and Dance (Berkeley)

The Center for the Arts & Religion at the Graduate Theological Union is delighted to announce an exciting upcoming event with our Dance Scholar in Residence, Dr. Alexander H. Schwan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Institute of Theater Studies at Freie Universität Berlin and Visiting Scholar at the Berkeley Center for the Study of Religion.
BERKELEY, CA
Royal Canadian Memorial Day Service (Colma)

Each year on Memorial Day weekend Branch 25 of the Royal Canadian Legion (representing the San Francisco Bay Area) host a service to honour Memorial Day in the United States. The service is usually held on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the availability of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) Arkansas Division (who support all of our services).
COLMA, CA

