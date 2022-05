The leaders of a Wilmington real estate group are taking on different roles within their organization, according to an announcement this week. Kirk Pugh, previously broker in charge of KBT Realty Group, is shifting his focus to growing the group's services, including expanding its new commercial real estate division, according to a news release. Realtor Becky Brown, co-founder, is assuming the broker in charge role.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO