“Full production live theater is back this summer in Sag Harbor,” said Bay Street Theaters Artistic Director, Scott Schwartz , as he gave his “State of Bay Street Theater,” annual press Conference on Thursday May 12, in the Bay Street theater lobby. Accompanied by Allen O’Reilly, Bay Streets Director of Education and Community Outreach, Mr. Schwartz announced the summer lineup for the Main Stage consisting of plays, musicals, comedy nights, musical guest, children’s programs, and other goodies. The full listings of shows and ticket information is at: (http://www.baystreet.org)

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO