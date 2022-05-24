Teyana Taylor And PrettyLittleThing Announce Designer Competition

Click here to read the full article.

Teyana Taylor is using her role as creative director of PrettyLittleThing to find fashion’s next biggest talent with PLT’s Designer of the Year competition.

“It’s always been a passion of mine to help impact the lives of other young creatives, and as Creative Director of PLT, this is the perfect opportunity to continue carrying out my mission of reaching back and granting opportunities,” Taylor shared in a statement. “Our winner will be getting a chance to design a collection, along with designing an outfit for my upcoming tour in August with me as your personal mentor. Over the years, I’ve paid attention to the stories that I’d read about smaller designers getting their creativity stolen, therefore, I vowed when put into a position to make a change, it would be my sole goal to work hard to change that narrative. I am so excited to be working alongside these amazing new creatives and designers on this journey and giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents to the world!”

Interested designers are to submit a maximum of four original designs—one of which will be worn by Taylor during the last leg of her farewell tour, The Last Rose Petal 2 . The winner will be offered a grant and have Taylor as their personal mentor. Their designed PLT collection will be available for purchase in February 2023.

Since taking on the role as creative director in December 2020, Taylor debuted her first PrettyLittleThing collection during September 2021’s New York Fashion Week. “It’s so important to me as Creative Director for the USA that I work with a team who truly understands my vision and we’re catering for EVERYBODY,” she expressed in a statement. “You’re going to see male models walking for the very first time as we showcase this unisex collection and reintroduce kidswear alongside some familiar faces on the catwalk.”