Rush, N.Y. — The wheels are turning at the New York Museum of Transportation. The museum, founded in the 1970s, opened for the season on Sunday. It features a collection of antique trolley cars, model railroads, and other exhibits and pictures celebrating the transportation history of the area. Visitors can take a two mile round-trip trolley ride just outside of the building.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO