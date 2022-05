(The Center Square) — Georgia is increasingly dangerous for pedestrians, and a new analysis revealed the state outpaces the increase nationally. In 2021, the number of pedestrian traffic fatalities in The Peach State increased by 45.6% from 2019 and 23.8% from 2020, according to an analysis from the Governors Highway Safety Association. But it’s not just a Georgia problem; the organization’s review found that the 7,485 pedestrian traffic deaths nationwide in 2021 was a 16.7% increase from 2019 and an 11.5% increase from 2020.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO