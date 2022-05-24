ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Covid-19 ‘test-to-treat’ sites open in Hollister

By Staff Report
By Staff Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Benito County OptumServe Covid-19 testing sites now offer test-to-treat options, where individuals can get tested for the novel coronavirus and speak with a healthcare provider about available treatment choices if they test positive. If eligible, patients can leave the site with those treatments in-hand, says a press release from...

sanbenito.com

CDC expands Covid-19 booster eligibility to children 5 and older

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently expanded the eligibility of Covid-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone 5 years of age and older, San Benito County health officials advised in a press release. Specifically, the CDC recommends that children ages 5-11 should receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series.
Largest gathering of people with Acromegaly meets in Milpitas

Last Saturday, The Milpitas Beat attended the world’s largest gathering of people living with Acromegaly (also called “Gigantism” in cases where the disease begins before patients have reached puberty) at Embassy Suites in Milpitas. Acromegaly is a rare endocrine disease made famous by people including pro wrestler Andre the Giant, actor Fred Gwynne (Herman Munster), and actor Ted Cassidy (Lurch from “The Addams Family”).
3.2 earthquake shakes south Monterey County

SAN LUCAS, Calif. — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook south Monterey County, Friday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 5:42 p.m. 13 miles east-northeast of San Lucas. San Lucas is a census-designated zone with a population of 269 people. The quake was registered...
Reports explain labor shortage in Santa Cruz County

Arslans Turkish Street Food on Walnut Avenue in Santa Cruz was closed on an afternoon in March because of a lack of workers. (Stephen Baxter — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> Two economic reports released in May describe Santa Cruz County’s shrinking labor force, as well as some strategies for workers and employers to succeed in a high-cost area with a changing job market.
Two Overdose Victims Saved Ten Minutes Apart

At about 10:29 pm Wednesday night, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a medical aid at Swanson-Centennial Park, 2101 Pinto Way, Turlock, for a subject overdosing on fentanyl at the picnic tables of the park. Police were the first to arrive and...
Former Monterey County Sheriff Norm Hicks dies

SALINAS, Calif. — Former Monterey County Sheriff Norm Hicks has died. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook to announce the passing. "It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of former Monterey County Sheriff Norm Hicks," the post said. Hicks was sheriff of...
Esperanza del Valle returns to Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—For the first time in 10 years, Watsonville’s Esperanza del Valle (EDV) will be returning to the Henry J. Mello Center for the Performing Arts for a weekend of dancing, music and cultural celebration. The nonprofit folklórico dance group was founded in Watsonville in 1980 by Janet Johns...
Body discovered in area burned by wildfire in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY –  One person was found dead in the area burned by the King Fire in Monterey County, authorities said Friday.The body has been turned over to the Monterey County Sheriff's Department coroner division and an investigation is underway, according to a news release.Authorities did not identify the person or provide details about where the body was found. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been around the fire area late Wednesday afternoon to contact the sheriff's department through one of two tip lines. Information to help the investigators should be directed to Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins at (831) 755-3773 or Detective Arras Willson at (831) 759-7203.The fire area is in the riverbed behind McDonalds and KFC on Broadway Circle in King City, officials said. As of Thursday evening, the King Fire had charred 90 acres and was 90 percent contained, fire officials said.The fire was reported Wednesday evening near the Salinas River and an evacuation warning was issued by the King City Police Department for areas southwest of River Drive and Rio Vista Drive between Broadway and Canal streets and west to the Salinas River. The vegetation fire burned in the riverbed, according to emergency officials. 
DMV to extend summer hours starting in June

(KRON) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will extend hours at 64 field offices across the state starting Thursday, June 2 and ending Friday, Sept. 30, the DMV announced in a media release Friday. The extended hours mean that the 13 Bay Area DMV locations will open an hour early four days a week. […]
Baby skunk season arrives on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Baby skunks are beginning to run around the Central Coast. Humane Wildlife Control Association (HWCA) is warning the public to be alert. "It’s common to see kits this age outside their den during the day, digging and playing. Don’t panic! Just leave them alone," said Rebecca Dmytryk with HWCA.
Local winery honors Watsonville legend “One-Eyed Charley”

If you’ve ever strolled through Pioneer Cemetery in Watsonville, you might have come across the final resting place of Charley Darkey Parkhurst, a stagecoach driver, farmer and rancher who has become a local legend since their death in 1879. Born Charlotte Darkey Parkhurst, Charley was raised female in Vermont...
Was There an Earthquake in the Bay Area Just Now?

This map shows all earthquakes near the San Francisco Bay Area for the past 24 hours. The darker blue circle shows the range we're filtering for. Tiny, mostly unnoticeable quakes happen all the time in this part of the state. Some spots on the map will have several small quakes layered on top of one another. Zoom in for more detail.
Body found in King City grassfire: MCSO

KING CITY, Calif. — A body was found in the area burned by the King Fire, near King City, the Monterey County Sheriff's Department reported on Friday. According to investigators, the remains were turned over to the coroner and an investigation has begun. Anyone with information, or who was...
While Seaside’s downtown is not yet thriving, it appears help is on the way.

The multimillion dollar work to revitalize Seaside’s lower Broadway Avenue – essentially, Seaside’s downtown – has been completed on the city’s part: There are now only two lanes for traffic, the sidewalks have been widened, trees have been planted and bike lanes have been added. But business is not yet booming.
Gavilan student awarded $20K scholarship

Aileen Romero, Associated Students of Gavilan College Region IV Representative, was accepted to UC Santa Cruz and was awarded the $20,000 Pister Scholarship. The Karl S. Pister Leadership Opportunity Scholarship was established in 1993 by former UCSC chancellor Karl S. Pister to increase opportunities for community college students who want to transfer to UCSC. The scholarships recognize students who have overcome adverse socioeconomic circumstances, who have a demonstrated commitment to assisting and improving the lives of others, and who might not otherwise be able to attend UCSC for financial reasons.
