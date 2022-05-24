ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. to miss Game 4 vs. Mavericks

By Arthur Hill
 5 days ago
Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. is a no-go for Tuesday night's Game 4. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors will hold injured forward Otto Porter Jr. out of Tuesday night’s Game 4 against the Mavericks, tweets Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Porter hurt his left foot in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 3 after an awkward landing on an attempted layup. He tried to remain in the game, but eventually had to be taken out. X-rays on the foot were negative, but he continues to undergo treatment and coach Steve Kerr said it’s the prudent decision to not try to rush him back into the lineup.

“He’s still sore. Gotta make the wise decision here,” Kerr said. “This gives him a couple of days to prepare for a possible Game 5.”

Golden State holds a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, which makes the decision to rest Porter easier. The Warriors were able to close out their second-round series against Memphis without Porter, who was suffering from an injured right foot at the time.

Porter’s absence Tuesday night could result in more minutes for Juan Toscano-Anderson, notes Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. Toscano-Anderson hasn’t played at all in six of the Warriors’ games this postseason, but Kerr liked how he responded Sunday night.

“Juan was good,” Kerr said. “He’s aggressive defensively, made some really nice plays offensively. He helped free up some shooters, and he plays with such great energy and intensity. It was fun getting him out there. It’s been a rough go for Juan. In the postseason he hasn’t really had much of a chance. I loved seeing him have that opportunity and come in and do a good job.”

Warriors to host 2022 California Classic Summer League

The California Classic Summer League will return for a fourth year in 2022, with the Warriors taking over for the Kings as the event’s host, according to a press release. The California Classic, a four-team Summer League, was launched by the Kings in 2018, and took place again in 2019 and 2021. In each of those three years, it was played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with the Kings, Warriors, Lakers, and Heat taking part.
Look for Warriors to cool off red-hot Luka and the Mavs

Tuesday's playoff series started strong, and now we have the gift of getting three more beginning tonight, one in the NBA and two in the NHL. Red-hot Luka Doncic and Mavs take on Golden State - Fresh off two big games with its back against the walls, Dallas heads to Golden State to take on a Warriors team that is a heavy favorite to win the Western Conference Finals. During the regular season, Dallas won the series 3-1, but the Warriors haven't been at the level of health they are today. Draymond Green was active for only one of those games, and Luka himself cited the defensive pest as the key for the Warriors. In Game 1 at home, we'll be rolling with the Warriors to cover the -5. Fresh off a 30-point Game 7, look Spencer Dinwiddie's way for your prop bets. His points are set at just 11.5 tonight, and in two games against Golden State this year, Dinwiddie is averaging 20.5 points scored.
Lakers hire Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham as new HC

The first-time head coach will receive a four-year contract, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. According to Wojnarowski, Ham interviewed for the vacancy on Thursday and was offered the job on Friday. He impressed the Lakers’ brass with his “commanding presence, history of coaching stars and toughness.” Ham’s coaching staff is likely to include assistants with prior head coaching experience, Woj adds. (Twitter links).
2022 NBA Draft picks by team

Not only did the Thunder move up in Tuesday’s Draft Lottery to claim this year’s No. 2 overall pick, but they’re also one of just three teams with four picks in the 2022 draft. No team’s 2022 selections are more valuable than Oklahoma City’s — in addition to the second-overall pick, the Thunder control No. 12, No. 30 and No. 34.
'League gossip' indicates Zach LaVine isn't a lock to remain with Bulls?

“League gossip” at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week indicates that Zach LaVine returning to the Bulls as an unrestricted free agent this summer is no longer considered a foregone conclusion like it once was, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. The two-time All-Star has been linked to the Lakers, Trail Blazers, Mavericks and Hawks at the combine, with more suitors likely to follow, according to Johnson.
A 2022 offseason preview for New York Knicks

The Knicks were one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2020-21 NBA season, outperforming expectations by finishing 10 games above .500 and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Instead of building on that progress in ’21-22, however, the team took a step backward, falling eight games below .500 and missing the playoffs and the play-in tournament entirely.
Former Nets first-round pick Dzanan Musa wins Liga ACB MVP

Former Nets wing Dzanan Musa, a first-round pick in 2018, was named the Most Valuable Player of Liga ACB, Spain’s top basketball league, for the 2021-22 season, per an official press release. Fans, reporters, players and coaches vote on the award, and Musa was the top pick among all...
Raptors C Khem Birch undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery

Raptors center Khem Birch underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday in Los Angeles, the team announced Thursday in a press release. The procedure took place at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, a day after Zach LaVine underwent a similar procedure there. According to the Raptors, the surgery cleaned...
Grant Williams rewards team's confidence in him with Game 7 breakout

Thrust into a starting role in Game 4 of the Celtics‘ series vs. Milwaukee after Robert Williams went down with another knee injury, Grant Williams scored just 11 total points on 3-of-15 shooting in his first three starts. However, the team’s faith in him was rewarded on Sunday when he remained in the starting lineup for a fourth straight game even with Robert Williams reactivated.
Mavericks fined $50K by NBA for violating team bench rules

After receiving a $25K fine for “bench decorum” infractions during Game 2 of their second round series vs. the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks have been fined $50K for similar infractions during Game 7, with the increased penalty partly based on the prior violation, the league announced. “On...
Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley headline All-Rookie First Team

Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and Jalen Green comprised this year’s All-Rookie First Team, the NBA announced in a press release. Barnes, Cunningham and Mobley were all unanimous selections, receiving the maximum total of 200 points each. Wagner received 183 points, followed by Green with 158. Strangely, one media member left Wagner off their ballot completely, as he received 99-of-100 possible votes.
2022 NBA Draft Lottery primer

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday night prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics. The half-hour event will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. This year’s draft pool features a group of four prospects generally considered...
