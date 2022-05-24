Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. to miss Game 4 vs. Mavericks

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. is a no-go for Tuesday night's Game 4. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors will hold injured forward Otto Porter Jr. out of Tuesday night’s Game 4 against the Mavericks, tweets Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Porter hurt his left foot in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 3 after an awkward landing on an attempted layup. He tried to remain in the game, but eventually had to be taken out. X-rays on the foot were negative, but he continues to undergo treatment and coach Steve Kerr said it’s the prudent decision to not try to rush him back into the lineup.

“He’s still sore. Gotta make the wise decision here,” Kerr said. “This gives him a couple of days to prepare for a possible Game 5.”

Golden State holds a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals, which makes the decision to rest Porter easier. The Warriors were able to close out their second-round series against Memphis without Porter, who was suffering from an injured right foot at the time.

Porter’s absence Tuesday night could result in more minutes for Juan Toscano-Anderson, notes Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. Toscano-Anderson hasn’t played at all in six of the Warriors’ games this postseason, but Kerr liked how he responded Sunday night.