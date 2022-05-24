ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal seemingly teased for June

By Jordan Gerblick
 5 days ago

A new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seems to set a June 8 reveal date for the upcoming sequel.

The headlining news in the new trailer is definitely Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's October 28 release date , but hidden in the footage is another date that's more than likely reserved for the game's big summer reveal.

Painted in neon green on the side of a shipping container is the date June 8 – rather, "J-8-22" – which whizzes past the screen for less than a second. You might recall that Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest returns on June 9, which could imply some coordination there. It wouldn't be the first time the Summer Game Fest dropped some Call of Duty news.

Here's the trailer with the timestamp for the sneaky reveal date tease:

Along with the release date and implied reveal date, today's teaser trailer also confirms the return of Ghost, the fan-favorite Operator with the skull mask from the original game. We also get our first look at the 2022 Modern Warfare 2 versions of Captain Price, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, Sergeant "Soap" MacTavish, and newcomer Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces.

It's unclear if the massive industrial dock explored in the trailer is hinting at an upcoming map or a section of the campaign, but the increasingly photorealistic – and indeed live-action – quality of these Call of Duty trailers never fails to impress. On a related note, Activision has called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 the "most advanced" entry to date, so you'd better believe we're getting some good-looking water effects at the very least.

Ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 later this year, we ranked the best Call of Duty games so far.

Comments

