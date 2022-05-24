ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Major Chains and a Cell Phone Company Coming to Platteville

By Steve Pulaski
 6 days ago
Platteville is set to welcome three new businesses: a major chain restaurant, a coffeeshop, and a cell-phone store in a continued boost to the town's commerce. Crews are set to break ground on two new buildings on Platteville's Progressive Parkway very soon. One building will house an Arby's. The other will...

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

