ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘WTF With Marc Maron’ Podcast Inks 3-Year Deal With Acast

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vh1iK_0fouV8mI00

Marc Maron has struck a three-year deal with Acast to host, monetize and distribute the comedian’s hit podcast, WTF With Marc Maron.

As part of the deal, which begins on July 1, WTF will also offer bonus content, merchandise and live event offerings via Acast+, the podcast company’s subscription service. The back catalogue of WTF, currently available without ads on SiriusXM’s Stitcher Premium, will also be taken down and moved over to the open feed when the deal goes into effect, though a “small portion” will be paywalled on Acast+, according to Acast spokesperson Ryan Hatoum.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

New episodes of the show will continue to be released twice a week and will be available for free across all major podcast platforms, while advertisers will be able to place dynamic ads or use Acast’s in-house team for premium spots that will appear on Maron’s show, in addition to other podcasts in Acast’s network.

“We’ve amassed an amazing catalog over the years and Acast offers us an opportunity to make it available in a way it hasn’t been before, especially in international markets,” Maron said in a statement. “Acast won’t stand in the way of us doing the show the way we want to do it, the way we like doing it, the way we’ve always done it. They’re excited and focused and I think the partnership will be very productive.”

WTF With Marc Maron brings in 55 million listens per year, according to Acast. The show was the 25th most-listened podcast in the U.S. during the first quarter of the year, per Edison Research , right above Conan O’Brien’s Conan Needs a Friend (the former late-night host sold his podcast company to SiriusXM for a reported $150 million this week).

Maron’s show also follows similar deals struck by talent like Anna Faris , who moved her podcast Unqualified over to Acast in February.

“Entering into a partnership with the podcast giant Marc Maron is a big win for Acast and for the open podcasting landscape, as this deal guarantees that the podcast can continue to be listened to by everyone, everywhere and on their preferred listening platform,” Ross Adams, the CEO of Acast, said. “This collaboration presents a real step forward for us in the North American market, adding millions of listens and strengthening our brand even further in the region. At the same time we will also be working with the show to increase the number of Marc Maron fans across the globe.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to “Brilliant Actor” Ray Liotta

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Ray Liotta’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the actor died in his sleep while on location. Publicist Jennifer Allen said he was working on the movie Dangerous Waters, shooting in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Lehane on Fulfilling "Lifelong Dream" to Work With Ray Liotta on Apple's Upcoming 'Black Bird'Alessandro Nivola Honors 'Many Saints of Newark' Co-Star Ray Liotta: "He Contained Multitudes"Ray Liotta, Actor in 'GoodFellas,'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler Says He Was “Rushed to Hospital” After Filming ‘Elvis’ Biopic

When Austin Butler wrapped filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, he quickly learned how much the role took a toll on him physically. In an interview with GQ published Wednesday, the actor, who portrays the late musical icon in the upcoming film, revealed that after filming finished, he was immediately “rushed to the hospital” after waking up in pain.More from The Hollywood ReporterAustin Butler and Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis': Film Review | Cannes 2022Lisa Marie Presley Reacts to "Spectacular" 'Elvis' Biopic: "It Breaks My Heart That My Son Isn't Here to See it"Christopher Walken Joins Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya in 'Dune: Part Two' “The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales Worth Shopping

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. You don’t have to wait until Memorial Day to take advantage of stellar sales. Although the holiday officially takes place on Monday, May 30, retailers are already rolling out deals on everything from mattresses and home goods to past-season luxury designer pieces that are still very much wearable through summer and beyond.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' and Quiksilver's Retro Surf-Inspired Collection Has Officially ArrivedThe Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Beauty and SkincareThe Best Memorial Day Weekend...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Anna Faris
The Hollywood Reporter

Harrison Ford Teases ‘Indiana Jones 5’ at Star Wars Celebration

Harrison Ford on Thursday shocked Star Wars Celebration with a surprise appearance to tease his upcoming Indiana Jones 5. “It’s a great pleasure to be here,” Ford told the enormous crowd gathered at the Anaheim Convention Center, adding that he is “really proud of the movie that we made.”More from The Hollywood ReporterHelen Mirren, Harrison Ford to Star in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1932'The Likely Explanation for 'Doctor Strange 2' PG-13 Rating Amid Content DebateHarrison Ford to Star in Apple TV+ Series From 'Ted Lasso' Duo, Jason Segel The iconic actor came out onstage after John Williams’ famous Indy theme played. The composer was...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Donald Trump’s Media Company Seeks “Cancelled” Shows, News and Podcasts for Its Subscription Streaming Service

Former President Donald Trump appears intent to launch a subscription streaming video service, even as his company’s flagship product Truth Social has thus far failed to take off. Trump Media and Technology Group, led by CEO Devin Nunes, is actively beginning to build out the streaming service, and securities filing Friday details what the company has in store.More from The Hollywood ReporterVideo Saved the Theater Star: How a Digital Capture Boom Is Bolstering Pandemic-Era BroadwayBTS to Visit White House to Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes and DiscriminationJen Psaki Joining MSNBC This Fall, Developing Streaming Show While its original investor presentation was vague about...
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter to Pay $150M In Settlement With FTC, DOJ for Allegedly Misusing Data

Twitter will pay $150 million to resolve a joint lawsuit from the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission accusing it of illegally giving advertisers access to users’ contact information for targeted advertising. “From at least May 2013 until at least September 2019, Twitter misrepresented to users of its online communication service the extent to which it maintained and protected the security and privacy of their nonpublic contact information,” reads the complaint. “Specifically, while Twitter represented to users that it collected their telephone numbers and email addresses to secure their accounts, Twitter failed to disclose that it also used user contact...
LAW
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s ‘Showing Up’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

The Oregon College of Art and Craft in Portland, which closed in 2019, makes a sublime setting for Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt’s thoughtful, affecting and often unexpectedly funny character study of a woman making art while navigating the exasperating whirl of everyday problems outside her garage studio. The school as depicted here is a magnet for oddball art obsessives and amusing counterculture throwbacks, yet the beauty of this unpolished jewel of a film is the way it drops you into the center of that world, without distance, judgement or cynicism. It demonstrates once again that Reichardt’s work with Michelle Williams...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Media#Acast
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Employee Trust Erodes Amid Layoffs As Ex-Staffers Say Company Culture Is Changing

A few months ago, Netflix began circulating an internal Google Doc containing revisions to the company’s culture memo. The document garnered some 10,000 comments from employees before the final product — published on Netflix’s jobs site — was released to the public earlier in May. Notes included a directive for employees to “spend [Netflix] members’ money wisely” and a reminder that leaders also needed to be held accountable for following company values. But there was one section in particular, on “artistic expression,” that stood out to some staffers.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Puts Warning on 'Stranger Things' Season 4 After Texas...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Indigenous Director Wearing Moccasins Initially Turned Away From Film Premiere

Canadian Indigenous filmmaker Kelvin Redvers was initially turned away from a red carpet screening of David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future at the Cannes Film Festival. The Dene director was stopped after he showed up wearing hand-made moccasins with the requisite tuxedo. After an intervention by the Telefilm Canada, the Canadian film financier, and the Indigenous Screen Office, which led a delegation of First Nation filmmakers to Cannes, Redvers was allowed into the gala screening for Cronenberg’s film, where he wore his moccasinsMore from The Hollywood Reporter'Return to Seoul': Film Review | Cannes 2022Kevin Spacey Film Producers Respond to U.K. Sexual...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Baz Luhrmann on Why Priscilla Presley’s Support for ‘Elvis’ “Is the Best Review I’ve Ever Had”

If nothing else, Baz Luhrmann knows how to put on a show. The Australian director topped off the world premiere of Elvis, his full-on, cranked-up take on the life and music of the rock-and-roll legend, with a similar over-the-top beach club bash Wednesday night, featuring a spectacular drone show and a blowout performance from Italian glam rock band and Eurovision 2021 winner Maneskin, who performed a single from the Elvis soundtrack.More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Fest Sets Tribute Awards for Ana Gasteyer, Vivica A. Fox, Late Jean Marc ValleeKevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault in U.K.BBC's Working-Class Representation a Focus in U.K....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance at Jeff Beck Concert in England

Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots over the weekend, two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to multiple posts on social media and videos shared online, the actor surprised fans at a Jeff Beck concert on Sunday in England. Depp hit the stage with his guitar alongside Beck at the show, which took place in Sheffield, to perform their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 song, according to reports. They also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Ray Liotta, Actor in ‘GoodFellas,’ Dies at 67

Ray Liotta, the intense actor from New Jersey best known for his turn as the hustler turned mob rat Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s GoodFellas, has died. He was 67. Publicist Jennifer Allen told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died Wednesday night or early Thursday in his sleep in his hotel room while in the Dominican Republic making the movie Dangerous Waters. His fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, was with him. He had begun work on the film about a week ago.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to "Brilliant Actor" Ray LiottaJohn Zderko,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marni’s Uniqlo Collection Is Officially Here — These Are the Top Pieces to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. At long last, Marni and Uniqlo’s first collaboration is arriving. The Italian fashion house and the Japanese retailer announced their spring/summer 2022 LifeWear collection in early April, and the limited edition range of womenswear and menswear launches at Uniqlo online and select stores today at 9 a.m. PT.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Retro Sneakers for Stepping into Summer with StyleThe 25+ Best Travel Accessories for Staying Comfortable on Long Haul Flights'Lightyear' and Blue Apron Are Cooking Up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: ‘War Pony’ Poodle Brit Wins Palm Dog Award

If there were ever a clear sign that the Cannes Film Festival has returned to all its pre-pandemic glory, it was the ceremony for the Palm Dog, the beloved, unofficial awards show celebrating the best canine performances across the official selection and various sidebars, held a day before Cannes hands out its Palme d’Or. In the end, it was Brit (Brittney to her parents), the fluffy silver poodle star of Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s critically-acclaimed Un Certain Regard film War Pony, who was named top dog, winning the main prize on Friday with a runaway performance. Both Keough and Gammell accepted the...
ANIMALS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Foxx Criticizes “So-Called Christians” Over Lack of Legislative Action Following Shootings

Jamie Foxx criticized lawmakers over their lack of legislative action after shootings like the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week. In an emotional message posted to Instagram on Thursday, the actor — who is from Terrell, Texas — shared his condolences to the families of the 19 students and two teachers who were shot and killed after a gunman entered Robb Elementary on May 24.More from The Hollywood ReporterJimmy Kimmel Breaks Down Discussing Texas School Shooting: "These Are Our Children"Quinta Brunson Reacts to Requests for 'Abbott Elementary' School-Shooting Episode'The Orville: New Horizons' Red Carpet Press Line Canceled After Texas Shooting But...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Snoop Dogg Cancels Upcoming Non-U.S. Shows, Citing “Unforeseen Scheduling Conflicts”

Snoop Dogg has canceled his upcoming non-U.S. shows outside of the United States, citing “unforeseen scheduling conflicts” as the reason. A statement posted to his Instagram account Sunday says those conflicts include “family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects.” It added that Snoop “regrets” the cancellations.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Five Takeaways From the 2022 Film FestivalRuben Ostlund on Capitalism Satire 'Triangle of Sadness'The Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick 20 Cannes Film Festival Favorites “He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show,” the statement read. “He looks...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Daniel Bruhl and Macaulay Culkin Join ‘Rich Flu’

Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin have joined the cast of Rich Flu, a high-concept thriller from Pablo Larrain’s Fabula banner. Rosamund Pike is set to star in the film, set in a world where a strange disease begins killing off the super-rich. First it hits the billionaires, then the multimillionaires and so on, triggering a massive sell-off of assets as the wealthy try to escape the deadly virus.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt's 'Showing Up': Film Review | Cannes 2022'Godland' ('Vanskabte Land/Volada Land'): Film Review | Cannes 2022Cannes: Magnolia Pictures Takes U.S. Rights to Mads Mikkelsen-Starrer 'King's Land' Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alessandro Nivola Honors ‘Many Saints of Newark’ Co-Star Ray Liotta: “He Contained Multitudes”

For Alessandro Nivola, every day working with Ray Liotta on The Many Saints of Newark was a gift for several reasons. Beyond starring opposed a Hollywood idol, Nivola was able to witness Liotta craft two completely different characters for the story, which was David Chase’s prequel film to his HBO series, The Sopranos.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Lehane on Fulfilling "Lifelong Dream" to Work With Ray Liotta on Apple's Upcoming 'Black Bird'Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to "Brilliant Actor" Ray LiottaRay Liotta, Actor in 'GoodFellas,' Dies at 67 Nivola, who played Dickie Moltisanti,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Anthony Hopkins in ‘Zero Contact’: Film Review

Fish gotta swim, birds gotta fly and filmmakers gotta make movies, even in the midst of a global pandemic. That’s the main takeaway from Rick Dugdale’s directorial debut, shot during worldwide COVID lockdowns. Whether certain movies gotta be made is another matter entirely. Starring Anthony Hopkins, seemingly appearing from his own living room, as a mysterious tech entrepreneur named Finley Hart, Zero Contact doesn’t exactly make you nostalgic for the days you spent mostly on Zoom. In the production notes, director-producer Dugdale says, “We hope the time for this is … now.” Leaving aside the question of why the ellipses...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy