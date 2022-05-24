ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart Pulls Juneteenth Ice Cream From Shelves After Backlash From Black Community & Issues Apology

By Katie Dupere
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OjPM_0fouUyG600

Click here to read the full article.

Walmart recently pulled a Juneteenth Ice Cream from shelves after backlash from the Black community on social media and issued an apology. Critics say the ice cream is the latest example of major corporations using cultural celebrations for profit.

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” the company said in a statement to Fox Television Stations. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

News of the ice cream, a swirled red velvet with cheesecake flavor, first went viral on social media on May 22. The “Celebration Edition Juneteenth Ice Cream” was created by Walmart’s Great Value brand and featured two Black hands high-fiving on red, black, green and yellow packaging, which are colors often associated with Pan-African and Black pride. The side of the ice cream’s packaging read “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.”

Some social media users note that the company included a trademark indicator after the word Juneteenth, which has been tied to a September 2021 patent trademarking a Juneteenth as a “flavor enhancer” used in food and beverage products.

Footwear News has reached out to Walmart for comment.

Juneteenth , which is commemorated on June 19, recognizes the end of institutionalized slavery in the United States. The date marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers took control of Texas and ensured all enslaved Black people were freed. Texas was the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery. The date was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the American Civil War and almost two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

The day was first observed in Texas in 1865 as African American Emancipation Day. Though more than 150 years old, Juneteenth was only made an official federally observed date last year when President Joe Biden signed a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Walmart also released other Juneteenth-branded products this year, including “party supplies” like plates, napkins, and streamers. Social media users also criticized these products, with some pointing to the slogan “It’s the freedom for me” as particularly tone-deaf.

Juneteenth is often thought of as being commemorated, not celebrated, given that the date recognizes institutional freedom for generational injustice and intense suffering. Yet the bittersweet holiday does bring about dedicated celebrations of Black culture , though some members of the Black community highlight that Juneteenth-branded products should be sold by Black-owned brands.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 396

Chris Baker
4d ago

What people don’t understand is those in the black community who consider themselves as activist only want what they can’t have. If they can’t obtain it, then it’s racist. If they get it, they aren’t satisfied. Thank God, at least in my bubble, these people are the minority. The people of every color that I personally know have some sense and don’t act like that.

Reply(13)
108
courtandspark
5d ago

You just can't win. If Juneteenth is a holiday, why not have products "celebrating" it. We buy Christamas, Easter, July 4th products.

Reply(34)
119
Huasong Yin
5d ago

Just do not buy products you don't like. Walmart will lose money on those products and they will disappear automatically. Problem solved.

Reply(5)
65
Related
Footwear News

After Getting Married in DMB, Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With ASAP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to TMZ, the fashion icon officially gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The Fenty founder debuted her baby bump back in January with a maternity shoot alongside Rocky. Riri bared her belly proudly in a snowy setting in Harlem, New York. The “Work” singer was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat with baggy jeans and a slew of jewels. While Rocky sported an oversized denim jacket with a cream sweater, leather pants and combat boots. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The US Sun

The clothes that could get you BANNED from flying

MAKE sure you wear something appropriate for your next flight - or you could be kicked off the plane. A post on Reddit has revealed the item of clothing that is practically guaranteed to have you banned from flying, according to an airline gate agent. They said: “Don’t wear shirts...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Food Drink#A Juneteenth Ice Cream#Anti Juneteenth#Culturetags#Fox Television Stations#Great Value#Pan African#African American
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Walmart just dropped the motherlode of early Memorial Day deals — save up to 60%

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It may only be mid-May, but that hasn't stopped Walmart from dropping some of its best Memorial Day weekend deals way early! There are high-quality TVs and tech, kitchen and smart-home essentials, style and beauty faves...it's truly shaping up to be an amazing sale. And we've gathered all the best deals right here, so you can get a jumpstart on your holiday weekend shopping!
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Nearly 4,500 Cases of This Dessert Are Being Recalled

Thousands of cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert are being recalled due to possible undeclared peanut contamination. According to the FDA, 4,481 cases of the dairy-free ice-cream-like dessert are being taken off shelves. The recall was initiated after...
FOOD SAFETY
Footwear News

Diddy’s Daughters, Dove Cameron and More Red Carpet Arrivals at the Billboard Music Awards

Billboard’s Music Awards 2022 took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, honoring the biggest stars in the music industry. Hosted by Diddy, the ceremony will award top honors to stars including Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West. The evening also features numerous performances, including Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott and Mary J. Blige — who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Footwear News

125K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy