Members of UAW Local 180 at CASE in Racine are entering their fourth week on strike. Frank Emspak has the story. On May 2nd, workers at the CASE agricultural implement plant in Racine walked out. They knew it would be a tough strike. The last strike ended after three weeks and then the company imposed a 3 month lockout. Labor Radio spoke with Yasin Mahdi, President of the local . We asked him to describe the attitude of the workers.

1 DAY AGO