New Construction Single Family Home Coming to 4607 N. Magnolia
5 days ago
Two Easters have come and gone, but we finally know what is planned for 4607 Magnolia, a beautiful house that the local block club, Magnolia Malden Neighbors Association, failed to save. We have been watching for signs of life at the currently empty lot, and a newly issued building permit shows...
CHICAGO — A day after his grocery store coupon giveaway, philanthropist and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is doing another gas giveaway at 10 stations throughout the city Thursday. This giveaway will provide people $2/gallon of regular gas per person, Wilson and city officials said. There could be other discounts...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A total of five people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. The Red Cross said they are proving services for approximately 200 people. "We acted fast, we ran out, resident Jennifer Sadlowski said. "Everything else can be replaced, but not our lives. I heard the fire alarm go off so my natural instinct was to run, turn off the water, grab my son and wake him."Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. Firefighters said the flames were most intense on the top floor and crews had to break windows.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is believed to be accidental. The Red Cross is encouraging anyone impacted to call 312-729-6258, to get connected with support.
Spacious 1 bedroom ondo with great lake and city views. Features include 24 hour doorman, lake front terrace, exercise room, party room, coin laundry machines, valet cleaners, hair salon. Building sits right in front of Lake Michigan. No security deposit but tenant has to pay a $500 move in and a $500 move out fee at signing of lease. Rent application fee is $75 Call today for your private showings.
CHICAGO — A body found in Lake Michigan near Wilmette last week has been identified as missing UIC student Daniel Sotelo, who was connected to Natally Brookson, a UIC student who was found dead earlier this month, according to police. Daniel Sotelo had last been seen near the 1700 block of S. Racine on April 29, […]
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 348 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 348 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER ADDISON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... OHARE AIRPORT, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND FRANKLIN PARK AROUND 355 PM CDT. SCHILLER PARK AND ROSEMONT AROUND 400 PM CDT. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, DES PLAINES, PARK RIDGE AND ROLLING MEADOWS AROUND 405 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE PALATINE, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, NILES, MORTON GROVE, PROSPECT HEIGHTS, BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, NORTHBROOK, WINNETKA, NORTHFIELD, DEERFIELD AND GLENCOE. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 67 AND 78. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 4. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. OEMC ZONES...TORNADO WARNING. 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
Dakotah Earley is turning 24 today, less than three weeks after his life nearly ended when a gunman shot him three times during a robbery in Lincoln Park. “Although he has an uphill battle to overcome, he continues to improve with each day,” Earley’s family said in a GoFundMe campaign update Monday. “A couple weeks ago, we didn’t know if he would live to see another day, let alone another birthday. We are so grateful for the work God is doing in Dakotah’s life and how much love and support we as a family and Dakotah have been shown. We appreciate each one of you during this time.”
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - For decades, it was the entertainment center of the western suburbs. But a weekend fire ravaged the Pheasant Run resort complex in St. Charles, which had been empty since closing two years ago. It’s also raised questions about the future of the site and the cause of the fire.
One person suffered minor injuries after a fire engulfed a garage and multiple vehicles in Zion Tuesday evening, fire officials said. The Zion Fire-Rescue Department responded around 10:32 p.m. Tuesday to the 2100 block of Ezekiel Avenue in Zion for a report of a structure fire. Zion Fire-Rescue Department Fire...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toddler is dead after a fire Wednesday morning in an apartment building in the Roseland neighborhood.Chicago firefighters responded to the fire on the second floor of a courtyard apartment building at 11035 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. around 8 a.m.According to the Chicago Fire Department, there were heavy flames upon arrival. A 2-year-old girl, identified as Kailey Curry, was found unresponsive after an extensive search of the building and attempts to resuscitate the child failed, according to the Fire Department.Fire officials said it's unclear if Curry was alone when the fire broke out -- but she...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 176,000 Chicago households applied for the city's guaranteed basic income pilot program, which will begin sending out $500 monthly payments to roughly 5,000 low-income families in late June."The fact that so many people from all over our city applied to this pilot underscores the need for us to innovate and reimagine how we uplift people and their communities," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "Putting cash directly into the hands of people who need it most is one of the most efficient and effective ways for us to support residents working hard to regain...
Oak Park police arrested a 39-year-old Chicago man after he was slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and found unresponsive with a loaded gun in his hand at 10:26 p.m., May 19 in the 300 block of South Maple Avenue. The suspect did not have a valid driver’s license or auto insurance and was also found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is practically engrained in Chicago history by now. The deli has been serving families, locals, and tourists for decades. While we’ve already known about its standout status, including its incredible traditional food, charming set-up, and friendly staff, Mashed.com , recently named it one of the best delis in the US, hereby cementing its iconic standing.
