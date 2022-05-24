ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is The Best Place To Grab A Beer In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The craft beer scene in Ohio is alive and well. So alive and well in fact, that it can be overwhelming to choose from the hundreds of existing breweries available to patrons. This specific brewery is known far and wide for its extensive amount of brews and its eclectic interior.

According to Eat This Not That , the best spot to buy a beer in Ohio is at MadTree Brewing in Cincinnati. MadTree Brewing is unique for the way that they contribute to the community. Aside from the popularity of their Coffee Table Blonde Coffee Ale, proceeds from the brewery help to fund multiple community volunteer projects.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best spot to purchase a beer in Ohio:

"In addition to serving up amazing craft brews, MadTree Brewing is a standout due to its commitment to the Cincinnati community and the environment. This brewery helps fund community projects, offers customers the opportunity to volunteer alongside its team, and donates one percent of its sales to non-profits focused on environmental sustainability. In keeping with its mission, MadTree has a unique, beautiful interior complete with moss walls and plenty of plants. "Excellent spot to grab a delicious drink and eat delicious food," wrote one reviewer. "I really like the extra effort they put into making this place look nice and be comfortable for the visitors."

For more information regarding the best place to buy a beer in each state visit HERE .

