Billie Eilish Opened Up About Having Tourette Syndrome, Calling Her Tics ‘Exhausting’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently enjoying newlywed life so much they've decided to get married at least one or two more times. After previously tying the knot at a shotgun Las Vegas ceremony following the Grammys, the pair had a more formal wedding last week at a courthouse in Santa Barbara. And now it seems the couple is planning yet another spectacular party, at an Italian castle to host their intimate wedding ceremony, according to TMZ. A “source close to the couple” told the outlet that they will be celebrating all weekend in Portofino, Italy, before exchanging vows in front of a small group of their family and closest friends. The insider added that Kardashian's kids, sisters, mom Kris Jenner and her mom's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, have all been confirmed to attend; however, her children's father Scott Disick has not been invited. Barker will also have his two kids with him on his big day, as well as some friends, including bandmates. Italy has also been the location of a Kardashian wedding in the past. In 2014, Kim and Kanye West had their ceremony at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence.

