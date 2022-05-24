ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Opened Up About Having Tourette Syndrome, Calling Her Tics ‘Exhausting’

By Brittney McNamara
 5 days ago
In a new interview, Billie Eilish opened up about her experience having Tourette syndrome, calling her tics “very exhausting.”. Speaking with David Letterman on his Netflix show, My Guest Needs No Introduction, Billie started talking about having Tourette syndrome after having a tic on camera. “If you film me for long...

