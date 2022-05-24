Toledo baseball gearing up for MAC tournament

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the University of Toledo baseball team will play its most consequential game in years.

The third-seeded Rockets face No. 2 seed Central Michigan in the first round of the double-elimination Mid-American Conference tournament at Ball State. UT (32-23, 23-16 MAC) is in the midst of its best season in a decade, but the Rockets aren’t satisfied with a positive showing in the regular season.

They want to write another chapter with details about postseason glory.

“I told the team that we can beat anyone when we play solid baseball,” Toledo coach Rob Reinstetle said. “We are just as talented and skilled as anyone.”

Toledo is 4-7 against Ball State, Central Michigan, and Ohio, the three teams, along with UT, that make up the MAC tournament field. The Rockets went 1-2 last weekend at Central Michigan, and they were leading the Chippewas 4-1 in the top of the fourth inning when Sunday’s game was canceled because of rain. UT lost one game 7-6 after allowing six runs in the sixth inning.

“We feel that we’re just as good as they are or Ball State,” Reinstetle said. “They’re ahead of us in the standings, but talent-wise, we’re very equal. To go in there and win is a big deal simply because everyone picked [Central Michigan] to win the league, and they've won the league the last two years. Everyone looks at them like they’re the top dog. It does give us the edge that, ‘Hey, we can compete with them on any given day, as long as we play good baseball.’”

Pitching has buoyed the Rockets, who rank eighth in the conference in hitting (.275), ninth in slugging (.426), and 10th in on-base percentage (.357). But they have the third-best earned run average (4.65) and opponents only hit .264. UT pitchers have given up the fewest home runs (39) and third-fewest doubles (95).

Kyle Jones is the ace, with a 7-3 record and the MAC’s fifth-best ERA (3.74). He ranks first in strikeouts (108), first in innings pitched (86), and third in complete games (two). Jones has only walked 18 batters and opponents are hitting .235 against the righty.

“We’re feeling good,” Jones said. “I think we’re playing some really good baseball right now. We’re laser-focused on the game Wednesday. We need to win that game to put ourselves in a good position the rest of the tournament.”

Freshman Garrett Pike, an Anthony Wayne graduate, has a team-high .337 batting average, ranking 17th in the MAC. Jeron Williams, who’s batting .323, leads the team with 70 hits, fifth most in the conference. Williams is second in the MAC in stolen bases (22) and sixth with four triples. Mason Sykes ranks in the top 20 in the league in hits (60), runs batted in (44), and home runs (13).

“It’s going to take contributions from a bunch of different guys,” Jones said. “Games aren't going to be won or lost with one player or on one play. It’s going to be a group effort of leaning on a bunch of different guys.”

That was the theme of Toledo’s school-record 12-game winning streak, which spanned three weeks in April and May.

Defense has been one of the team’s calling cards, with starting pitchers performing at a high level all season, and the offense showing steady improvement in recent weeks.

Baseball is not a historically successful sport at UT. The Rockets have never been to the NCAA tournament or won the MAC. Their best regular-season finish is a MAC West championship in 2012. They’ve only played in the MAC title games twice, most recently in 2009.

So when Reinstetle says nobody expected Toledo to be in the tournament, he isn’t simply espousing motivational mumbo jumbo. UT was picked fifth in the preseason, so the pressure is squarely on Ball State and Central Michigan.

“We spent a lot of days out in the heat, in the cold, indoors, with no one in the stands and no one paying attention to us,” infielder Darryn Davis said. “We’re just focusing on getting better and keeping our head down, and we’re going to stick to that.”