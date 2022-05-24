Butler CC softball takes a 23-game winning streak into the national tournament
The Butler Community College softball team is making its sixth straight appearance at the junior college national championship tournament.
In the first round, the #6-seed Grizzlies face the #11-seed Central Florida CC; that game is at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in Yuma, Arizona.
Butler enters the national tournament on a 23-game winning streak, with a record of 48-2; the Grizzlies haven't lost a game in nearly seven weeks.
Butler won back-to-back national championships in 2016 and 2017.
