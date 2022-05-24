ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Butler CC softball takes a 23-game winning streak into the national tournament

By Ted The Sports Head
 5 days ago

The Butler Community College softball team is making its sixth straight appearance at the junior college national championship tournament.

In the first round, the #6-seed Grizzlies face the #11-seed Central Florida CC; that game is at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in Yuma, Arizona.

Butler enters the national tournament on a 23-game winning streak, with a record of 48-2; the Grizzlies haven't lost a game in nearly seven weeks.

Butler won back-to-back national championships in 2016 and 2017.

