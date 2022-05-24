Riverbend Park expanded without public process; Riverside residents say traffic is ‘overwhelming’

Cambridge’s debate of bike lanes vs. businesses, seen by an ex-Western Massachusetts resident. For the past several months I have read about the controversy surrounding whether there should be bike lanes installed throughout the city. One side says it’s going to lose business due to the lack of parking, and the other side says it’s about public safety for bikers. To me both sides are reacting unnecessarily to perceived fears and neither side is talking to one another – and the city isn’t willing to compromise and really take its time in implementing the Cycling Safety Ordinance, especially since its own law says it has about five years to implement it.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO