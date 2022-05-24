Riverbend Park expanded without public process; Riverside residents say traffic is ‘overwhelming’
By Nicholas Miller
cambridgeday.com
5 days ago
Riverbend Park expanded without public process; Riverside residents say traffic is ‘overwhelming’. Residents engaged in a fiery back-and-forth Monday over the expanded hours of Memorial Drive closings and their effect on traffic, pleading their cases during public comment at a City Council meeting. An outraged Lawrence Adkins had...
Attend meetings on appointing a city manager, easing the opioid crisis and changed bus routes. City manager finalists forum, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The four finalists vying to succeed City Manager Louis A. DePasquale, who leaves office July 5, will present their vision for the city, answer questions and meet members of the public. The candidates are Iram Farooq, assistant city manager for the Community Development Department since 2015; Cheryl Watson Fisher, city solicitor in Chelsea since 2003 and a partner in Cambridge law firm Galluccio & Watson; Yi-An Huang, executive director at Boston Medical Center, who has been with BMC Hospital since 2013; and Norman Khumalo, town manager since 2009 of Hopkinton, a town with a population of around 16,700. (More on the candidates is here and here.) The forum is in Cambridge Rindge and Latin School’s Fitzgerald Auditorium, 459 Broadway, Mid-Cambridge. Televised and watchable by Zoom video conferencing.
The Cambridge City Council convened to discuss COVID-19 protocols and other important city matters Monday evening. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. Cambridge City Councilors debated a proposed policy order limiting the weekend closures of Memorial Drive to Sundays during its meeting Monday night. In advance of the meeting, a petition circulated by Cambridge Bicycle Safety collected nearly 2,200 signatures in opposition to the change.
Cambridge’s debate of bike lanes vs. businesses, seen by an ex-Western Massachusetts resident. For the past several months I have read about the controversy surrounding whether there should be bike lanes installed throughout the city. One side says it’s going to lose business due to the lack of parking, and the other side says it’s about public safety for bikers. To me both sides are reacting unnecessarily to perceived fears and neither side is talking to one another – and the city isn’t willing to compromise and really take its time in implementing the Cycling Safety Ordinance, especially since its own law says it has about five years to implement it.
WILMINGTON — Tensions ran high at the Select Board meeting on Monday night during the presentation for an affordable housing proposal at 79 Nichols St. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell opened by explaining she just received a letter from Mass Housing about the application by Golden Realty Trust for 20 units of combined rental and home ownership. She worked with the town manager to bring representatives for the project to the board meeting less than a week later. Through her, the town could provide a comment letter back to Mass Housing by June 17.
BOURNE – A large power outage was reported to be affecting much of the Monument Beach section of Bourne late Saturday afternoon. According to reports, tree work was being done when the tree landed on primary power lines. Luckily no one was shocked in the incident. The incident apparently caused a ripple affect bringing down primary lines along Clay Pond Road near MarArthur Boulevard (Route 28). Clay Pond Road was closed and one lane of Route 28 southbound was also closed. Eversource line technicians were enroute to repair the damage. Eversource’s outage indicated some 3,000 customers were with out electricity. It appeared nearly all the power was restored by 8 PM.
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from Memorial Day music to a new Open Market. Quentin Callewaert and Honest Mechanik perform from 2 to 5 p.m. Palmer Street, Harvard Square. Free. Callewaert, who starts this bill, is a 21-year-old classically trained acoustic guitarist and singer who blends Americana, gospel and bluegrass. Honest Mechanik is the indie-pop duo of Susan Cattaneo and Paul Hansen (The Grownup Noise), which starts at 4 p.m. with “quirky lyrics and ear-worm melodies” and “the vibe of The Velvet Underground paired with the intimacy of Belle and Sebastian.” Part of the Cambridge Plays series. Information is here.
This article was originally produced by The Eagle Tribune. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Eviction notices were delivered recently to the doors of 24 apartments in the Salem Westgate Arms complex, starting a 90-day countdown for residents to vacate in order for extensive renovations to begin in August.
There were tears of joy and simultaneous calls to action by community members last Friday as Gov. Baker and Cardinal Sean O’Malley joined Mattapan leaders at a groundbreaking event for Morton Station Village, a four-story building that will soon rise next to the Fairmount Line station on the former site of a Boston Police station.
WINTHROP - The Winthrop Arms, referred to lovingly by the locals as just "The Arms," is the gateway to the town's illustrious past. Walking into the lobby and dining room feels like a trip to 1916, when this hotel and restaurant first opened. "This is the original tile floor," owner Casey Goll pointed out. "I don't know who the guy is who put the tiles down, but I don't envy that job." Goll's dad ran this place for more than 40 years before him. And the old-timey atmosphere inside is by design. "It started off as a classy place, and...
With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
If there's one thing that's guaranteed to raise blood pressure and stress somebody out to the max, it's driving around in Providence, searching for parking. There has to be some type of secret to finding street parking because the good Lord has never shined a light on an available spot for me before. To make matters worse, I have a tall SUV with a roof rack that won't fit in most garages around the city.
HYANNIS -- The Bourne Bridge will be busy Friday as families hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.It's the unofficial start to the summer season. Along with drivers, the ferries will ramp up service, bringing tourists to and from Hyannis Harbor.Main Street businesses are hungry for that boost in foot traffic, especially after two pandemic summers.The woodfire pizza oven is roaring at Pizza Barbone, but the cost to make one of these pies, the owner says, has gone up."Unfortunately, prices do have to reflect that inflation," owner Kerrin Coleman says.Inflation has hit all industries, like Kilwins, that serves ice cream...
What if Storrow Drive had never been built? Imagine if it were just removed?. One could make the same argument across the river, where, in fact, the banks of what we now call the Charles River Basin were originally a tree-lined promenade right up to the houses and buildings along Bay State Road, at least until the state built Storrow Drive in the 1950s, forcing pedestrians to use one of several pedestrian bridges to get to the river - and then further cemented the auto-primacy of the area by building the Bowker Overpass over Charlesgate in the 1960s.
DEDHAM, Mass. — Help wanted signs are hard to miss as the region struggles with a crippling staffing crisis. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh is getting answers to the question: “Where are the Workers.” This 30-minute special looks at the local impacts and possible solutions.
A unique brewery in Massachusetts just closed its doors for good after failing to find its footing in the beer marketplace. Vgajic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Much to the dismay of many of its fans and loyal customers, the Spencer Brewery, known for its Trappist ales, recently announced that it planned to close up shop for good.
The Select Board of Pembroke voted 3-2 Wednesday night to disband a diversity, equity and inclusion committee that had become a source of contention in the town since starting its work five months ago. The 10-member committee held its first meeting in January 2022, according to minutes posted online. Its...
THE MBTA rejected the bids for construction of a new Quincy garage and maintenance facility for electric buses after the initial two submissions came in at amounts that far exceeded projections. T officials said they were reviewing their options, including going through another bid process after scaling back the cost...
Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo along with Revere and Boston city officials, joined executives from The HYM Investment Group (“HYM”), Cathexis and National Real Estate Advisors (“National”) to break ground on the former racetrack site at Suffolk Downs. Today marks the beginning of the transformation of the underutilized 161-acre site into a thriving neighborhood and mixed-use community. Spanning two cities, the Suffolk Downs development is one of the largest real estate projects in Massachusetts’ history and will ultimately deliver 16.2 million square feet of development, including 10,000 apartments and condominiums, 5.2 million square feet of life science and commercial office space, 450,000 square feet of retail and civic space, and 40 acres of parks and open space.
HARWICH, Mass. — A bomb threat prompted the evacuation and dismissal of a high school on Cape Cod on Friday morning, authorities said. State police received a “computer generated bomb threat” for Monomoy Regional High School around 9 a.m., according to the Harwich Police Department. School officials...
