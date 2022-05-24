ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Weed decriminalization petition meets criteria to move to Denton council

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1oAD_0fouLFes00
Buy Now Organizers help people with questions they have, while they sign a petition during the Decriminalize Denton Petition Kickoff event at the Courthouse on the Square on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Several organizations and activists launched a petition to ban all arrests and citations for misdemeanor cannabis possession in the City of Denton. Jeff Woo/DRC

The petition to decriminalize misdemeanor weed offenses in Denton met the criteria Tuesday for referral to the City Council.

After a period of review, the city secretary found the petition meets the requirements for certification. The petition, organized by Decriminalize Denton, needed 1,745 signatures from verified Denton residents to be sufficient. The group submitted a petition with nearly 3,000 signatures May 4.

Denton City Council was notified of the certification earlier today, said Stuart Birdseye, the city's deputy director of public affairs.

The city secretary will certify the petition's sufficiency at the June 7 City Council meeting.

From there, City Council has 60 days to take action on the petition. This requires a public hearing and possible ordering of an election, Birdseye said.

If the Council does not adopt the petition, it will be sent to the November ballot for voters to decide.

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

Kaufman County announces passing of Tax-Assessor Collector Brenda Samples

FORNEY, Texas — Today, Kaufman County officials announced the passing of Tax-Assessor Collector Brenda Samples. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brenda Samples, Kaufman County Tax Assessor on Thurs. May 26," read a statement, in part, from the county. "Brenda was a beloved member of our team since 2017 and will be missed."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Government
Denton, TX
Government
CandysDirt

What’s Developing: Lakeside Beach Property Becomes Selling Point in Rural Midlothian

A Dallas-based development firm is going forward with plans to build a 3,300-acre master-planned community in Midlothian with the selling point being a lakeside beach. RREAF Communities is developing the 8,500-home project four miles south of U.S. 287 at the intersection of FM663 and FM875. It’s a development that’s just outside the city limits, served by an ETJ (extra-territorial jurisdiction), according to the city’s planning department.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
ARTnews

How a Former KKK Headquarters in Texas Is Being Transformed into a Center for Arts and Healing

Click here to read the full article. In 1921, white union workers at the meatpacker Swift & Company in Fort Worth, Texas, went on strike. Fred Rouse—a Black man with a family—was hired as a butcher by the company to replace those striking. On a December morning, he walked to the city’s Stockyards for work, crossing picket lines and racial lines. Walking home that night, he was attacked by strike agitators and left for dead. Five days later, while recuperating in the hospital, a mob broke into his room. That night Rouse became the only reported Black victim of lynching...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decriminalization#The City Council#Denton City Council
ggwash.org

National links: The plan to bury a Texas highway

Texas officials want to bury a highway in a trench. A master plan for the LA River. An affordable monthly pass to encourage transit ridership in Germany. TxDOT wants to bury Dallas’ I-345: The Texas Department of Transportation has released its preferred alternative for replacing the elevated I-345 highway, which splits downtown Dallas from the Deep Ellum neighborhood. They believe that burying the road in a trench is the optimal solution rather than removing it completely and replacing it with a surface boulevard, claiming that traffic models indicate more congestion if the freeway was removed. (Matt Goodman | D Magazine)
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Sherman-Denison housing 'overvalued' by 60 percent

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman-Denison is one of the hottest real estate markets in America. But according to Moody's Analytics, it's also among the most overvalued. Moody's rates Boise, Idaho as the most overvalued real estate market at 73 percent, but Sherman-Denison is right behind at 60 percent. Local...
DENISON, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Tree-killing insect confirmed in Dallas County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The presence of the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was confirmed this week in Dallas County. Dallas County will be added to the list of Texas jurisdictions under quarantine by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). TDA quarantines are designed to slow the spread of the insect by limiting the transportation of ash wood, wood waste and hardwood firewood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSST Radio

11 Jailed in Hopkins County On Felony Warrants May 19-28, 2022

At least 11 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants from May 19 to May 28, 2022. Melissa Beth Scott was transported at 9:45 a.m. May 26 by Sheriffs Deputy Terry Thompson from Hadin County jail to Hopkins County jail, where the 42-year-old Kountz, Texas woman was booked in at 2:38 p.m. May 26 on failure to identify by giving false information and possession of less than a gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. She was released Friday from Hopkins County jail on a $2,00 bond on the failure to ID charge and $5,000 on the controlled substance charge, according to jail reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

How some key Texas primary runoff races are shaping up

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Election Day is Tuesday and there are a number of key races in the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs.  One of the most contentious battles is being fought in the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General.  Ken Paxton, the two-term incumbent, had a big lead over George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner, 65% to 23% in the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll last month, and a much smaller lead, 41-35% in the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll last week. Paxton has called Bush too liberal, and the Attorney General won the endorsement from former...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

Frisco Developer Sentenced To 45 Years, $30 Million In Fees For Real Estate Investment Scheme

A Frisco developer who bilked more than 300 people out of millions of dollars in a real estate investment scheme was sentenced this week to 45 years in state prison. Christian Custom Homes CEO Phillip Michael Carter also was ordered to pay $30 million in restitution. Carter also served as the principal of Texas Cash Cow Investments Inc. and North Forty Development Inc.
FRISCO, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

Frisco real estate developer sentenced to serve 45 years in prison

COLLIN COUNTY - A Frisco real estate developer was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million in restitution for a fraudulent investment scheme. On May 24, 2022, Phillip Michael Carter was sentenced to serve 45 years in state prison by the 296th District Court of Collin County, Texas. The sentence was the result of recent convictions for perpetrating a real estate investment scheme that victimized more than 330 individuals, most of whom resided in North Texas. The Court also ordered Phillip Carter to pay around $30 million in restitution to these victims.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Dallas experienced the largest population growth in the U.S over the last year. Houston and Austin also rank in top five

Dallas is one of four Texas cities to finish inside the top ten in growth in 2021Sean Pavone/iStock. Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes the population booms. Dallas Fort-Worth compiled the largest population growth of any U.S metro area from July 2020 to July 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S Census Bureau.
DALLAS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy