Weed decriminalization petition meets criteria to move to Denton council

Buy Now Organizers help people with questions they have, while they sign a petition during the Decriminalize Denton Petition Kickoff event at the Courthouse on the Square on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Several organizations and activists launched a petition to ban all arrests and citations for misdemeanor cannabis possession in the City of Denton. Jeff Woo/DRC

The petition to decriminalize misdemeanor weed offenses in Denton met the criteria Tuesday for referral to the City Council.

After a period of review, the city secretary found the petition meets the requirements for certification. The petition, organized by Decriminalize Denton, needed 1,745 signatures from verified Denton residents to be sufficient. The group submitted a petition with nearly 3,000 signatures May 4.

Denton City Council was notified of the certification earlier today, said Stuart Birdseye, the city's deputy director of public affairs.

The city secretary will certify the petition's sufficiency at the June 7 City Council meeting.

From there, City Council has 60 days to take action on the petition. This requires a public hearing and possible ordering of an election, Birdseye said.

If the Council does not adopt the petition, it will be sent to the November ballot for voters to decide.