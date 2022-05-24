Panthers WR Robbie Anderson not present at voluntary OTAs

The Carolina Panthers have held the first set of their voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) these past two days. And before we get into anything else, please note the “voluntary” part of the term.

Head coach Matt Rhule certainly did, particularly when he was asked of Robbie Anderson’s absence from Tuesday’s session. Rhule, with his No. 2 wideout not on the premises in Charlotte, said he has no concerns.

“No, this is voluntary,” he stated during his post-workout presser. “I actually believe in it being voluntary. I think it’s great. At the end of the day, the guys that are here are here. The one thing about Robbie—you know Robbie’s gonna be in the best shape of his life. He was here for a while. So, not a concern for me.”

Hopefully for Anderson, who is coming off the worst season of his career, he’ll indeed be in the best shape of his life. Fresh off a two-year extension, the sixth-year receiver posted career-lows in receiving yards (519), yards per reception (9.8) and catch rate (48.2 percent).

Nonetheless, with a slight name and number change heading into 2022, the artist formerly known as Robby is as determined as ever to get himself and the team back on track.