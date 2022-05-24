ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson not present at voluntary OTAs

By Anthony Rizzuti
The Carolina Panthers have held the first set of their voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) these past two days. And before we get into anything else, please note the “voluntary” part of the term.

Head coach Matt Rhule certainly did, particularly when he was asked of Robbie Anderson’s absence from Tuesday’s session. Rhule, with his No. 2 wideout not on the premises in Charlotte, said he has no concerns.

“No, this is voluntary,” he stated during his post-workout presser. “I actually believe in it being voluntary. I think it’s great. At the end of the day, the guys that are here are here. The one thing about Robbie—you know Robbie’s gonna be in the best shape of his life. He was here for a while. So, not a concern for me.”

Hopefully for Anderson, who is coming off the worst season of his career, he’ll indeed be in the best shape of his life. Fresh off a two-year extension, the sixth-year receiver posted career-lows in receiving yards (519), yards per reception (9.8) and catch rate (48.2 percent).

Nonetheless, with a slight name and number change heading into 2022, the artist formerly known as Robby is as determined as ever to get himself and the team back on track.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney dies in auto accident

Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an auto accident early Monday morning, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was 25 years old. The former TCU standout was selected by the Vikings with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and played in every game that season. However, the team released him in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman shares what went through his head when Marquise Brown was traded to Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens traded away their No. 1 wide receiver during the 2022 draft, sending Marquise Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a first-round selection. The move left Baltimore without a lot of experience at the wideout position, but the team still has plenty of talent within their group of pass catchers.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 recent Bears draft picks with opportunity to play more in 2022

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 season, where there are plenty of questions and concerns surrounding the current state of the roster. But there’s plenty of young talent on the roster, including some recent draft picks who have an opportunity to see increased playing time in 2022. Notably, that includes most of the 2021 draft class, which has the potential to be one of Chicago’s most impactful in recent history.
CHICAGO, IL
