ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Parents of suspected Oxford school shooter ask for trial to be moved from Oakland County, claiming they won't get fair trial

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPTx2_0fouJVbg00

(WWJ) – James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter, are asking for their trial to be moved out of Oakland County, claiming they won’t be able to get a fair trial.

In a court filing on Monday the lawyers for the parents made the request for the trial to be moved – or for the jurors to come from elsewhere.

The lawyers argue the shooting had a devastating impact on the community where the jurors would come from, making it too difficult to get an unbiased jury.

“The school shooting of Oxford High School, quite frankly, hits too close to home for the people of Oxford and Oakland County," defense lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman wrote in a late Monday filing, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press .

"Mr. and Mrs Crumbley have been absolutely slaughtered in the pretrial publicity and court of public opinion even far more than (their son) who actually committed the premeditated murders," the defense lawyers wrote. "The community's reaction is viciously unfavorable to the Crumbleys."

The Crumbley parents are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, as the prosecution argues they ignored warning signs from their son, Ethan, and instead of getting him treatment, allegedly bought him a gun and didn’t restrict access to it.

The defense has maintained the gun was locked in a secure place.

Ethan Crumbley is facing numerous charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, for the mass shooting on

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Attorneys: Crumbley parents ‘receiving far worse treatment in the court of public opinion than the actual shooter’

Attorneys for the parents of accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley have asked an Oakland County judge to move their cases out of Oakland County or have the jury selected from non-Oakland County residents — claiming that otherwise the couple won’t get a fair trial on their involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the Nov. 30, 2021 incident in Oxford that left four dead and several others wounded.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police use PIT maneuver, break window to get to drunken driver on I-75 in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police responded to a driver blocking a lane of I-75 in Lincoln Park early Saturday, the driver tried to flee. Michigan State Police troopers were called to southbound I-75 near Dix at 3:55 a.m. because a Dodge Journey was blocking the right lane. Police said the 33-year-old Grosse Pointe woman was slumped over the wheel and had an open bottle of liquor.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
CBS Detroit

15-Year-Old Charged After Allegedly Bringing Weapon To Detroit’s Marygrove High School

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old after he allegedly brought a gun to Marygrove High School in Detroit. The teen is charged with possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. Prosecutors say on Tuesday, the teen brought a weapon, later discovered to be a BB gun, to the school and pulled the weapon out during class. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held on Thursday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. “We are all hypersensitive right now about deadly weapons being brought into schools and the carnage that can occur as a result. The alleged actions of this respondent simply cannot be tolerated,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We are alleging that this weapon was displayed and later discovered to be a BB Gun. This does not diminish the severity of this respondent’s actions.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Oxford High School#The Detroit Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
fox2detroit.com

Two 18-year-old's charged after suspect fired at Detroit police during traffic stop

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The men allegedly involved in a shooting that targeted two Detroit police officers last weekend have been charged, following their arrest this week. Deontay Hestle Jr. was charged with several crimes, including two counts of attempted murder and felony firearm. Robbie Kaigler, who drove the suspect vehicle during the shooting, was charged as an accessory.
DETROIT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson woman gets 18-30 years in third resentencing for fatal stabbing

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Dawn Dixon-Bey is set to spend at least 18 years in prison after being sentenced Wednesday for the third time for a 2015 murder. Dixon-Bey fatally stabbed her boyfriend, Gregory Stack, 49, twice in the heart on Feb. 14, 2015. A jury found her guilty of second-degree murder in 2015, for which she was sentenced by Jackson Circuit Judge John McBain to spend 35 to 70 years in prison, exceeding the suggested guideline sentence of 12 to 20 years.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy