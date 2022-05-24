Berg: Mobile program brings COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

Since COVID-19 vaccines became available in late 2020, millions of Arizonans have gone to mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies, health care centers, doctors’ offices, and elsewhere to get lifesaving shots. Today, ADHS and partner agencies are providing even more widespread availability by making COVID-19 vaccines available in neighborhoods through trusted community partners.

More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far through a mobile vaccination program directed by the ADHS Office of Health Equity.

These are happening at pop-up community clinics, mobile clinics, long-term care facilities, and even the residences of homebound individuals.

The program is working to remove any barriers to getting these safe, highly effective vaccines and boosters to Arizonans to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19.

ADHS has contracted with nine providers to offer mobile vaccination and will work with you to get vaccines where they are needed.

Since mobile vaccinations launched in the spring of 2021, ADHS has offered them in Maricopa, Pima, Navajo, Mohave, Yavapai and Gila counties.

This effort has ranged from large-scale events of 50 or more people at which staff, residents and their loved ones were vaccinated in “vaccine deserts,” to vaccinating homebound individuals in their bedrooms who otherwise would not have been able to be vaccinated due to mobility issues.

Would your organization like to host an event to help people receive vaccinations and boosters?

ADHS can help make that happen through three types of mobile clinics:

Pop-up vaccination clinics: These community-based vaccination sites are set up and taken down within the same day at community centers, churches, parks, places of work and other venues.

Mobile clinics: These mobile units can drive to multiple locations in the same day.

In-home vaccination: In partnership with community groups, we can provide in-home vaccination services to homebound individuals at homes, independent living facilities, long-term care facilities, and senior housing communities.

Vaccinators and county health departments have been educated on the new CDC Interim Clinical Considerations that recommend people ages 50 years and older who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose.

Any organization can request a vaccination event by emailing healthequity@azdhs.gov.

If you aren’t already vaccinated, or if it’s time for a booster dose, community clinics can offer convenience and information from trusted community partners.

For this and any other information on COVID-19 vaccination, including how to find a vaccine near you, please visit azhealth.gov/COVID19Vaccines.

Editor’s note: Carla Berg is the deputy director for public health services at the Arizona Department of Health Services. Visit azdhs.gov .