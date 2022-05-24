Boston takes additional steps to help the homeless

Boston is taking additional steps to help people experiencing homelessness, substance abuse disorder and mental health issues to deter a recurrence of the humanitarian crisis at the city intesection that was once home to a sprawling homeless encampment, Mayor Michelle Wu said on Tuesday.

Wu unveiled the city’s 11-point plan amid concerns that warmer weather will bring more people to the area known as Mass and Cass.

The plan, developed after 20 meetings with about 250 stakeholders, addresses immediate public safety and public health needs.

“As the weather warms, we are taking concrete steps to ensure safety and health,” Wu said. “Boston is creating a continuum of care for individuals experiencing homelessness and substance use disorder with pathways from living on the streets to permanent housing.”

The city in January cleared out tents where as many as 140 people had been living in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, where drug dealing and use often occured in the open.

Some business owners and residents said the problems persisted.

The new plan includes an increased presence of public health and public safety outreach teams; more street cleaning and beautification efforts; transportation and referrals to day centers outside the neighborhood; and increased access to permanent housing.