Millersburg, OH

Rutgers football is the first Big Ten offer for Ohio running back

By Kristian Dyer
 5 days ago

Samuel Dixon got an offer from Rutgers football on Tuesday, making the Scarlet Knights the first Big Ten program to tender the star running back.

A class of 2024 recruit, Dixon plays for West Holmes High School (Millersburg, OH). The Knights finished last season 14-1.

Dixon currently holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Kentucky and West Virginia as well as future Big 12 member Cincinnati. MAC programs Akron and Toledo has also offered the talented running back.

It has been a big few days for Dixon as the offers from Iowa State and West Virginia have come within the last week.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound athlete plays running back and wide receiver for the Knights.

He tweeted about the offer on Tuesday afternoon:

Rutgers football currently has four players committed in the class of 2023 including two of the top 10 players in New Jersey for this recruiting cycle (four-star defensive lineman JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone ).

