Members from the Virginia-based mission group called Empowering Youth 2 Serve, the Fairmont Youth Council, Fairmont Middle School Junior Beta Club, and Fairmont Students 4 Christ gathered on Saturday morning to rid areas of litter in Fairmont. Some areas cleaned include Fresh Foods and Food Lion grocery store parking lots, Shockett and Pine Streets and alleys in the downtown area, according to Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp.

Courtesy photos | Charles Kemp