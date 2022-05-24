ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Hone Your Green Thumb At This 337-Year-Old Connecticut Estate

By Lucy Clark
House Digest
House Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This historic Connecticut home just hit the market for a surprisingly low price. Check out the features that make this 337-year-old farmhouse so...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

Richard Gere Finds a Buyer for His $28-Million Estate in Upstate New York

Actor Richard Gere has found a buyer for his sprawling country compound in upstate New York, which he put on the market for $28 million last October. The listing went into contract Thursday, according to records on Multiple Listing Service. Located in Pound Ridge, about an hour’s drive from New...
REAL ESTATE
Joel Eisenberg

Supermarket Chains Closing Stores in 2022

Major U.S. supermarket chains have announced permanent closures for the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, WBTW News 13, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Estates#Hone#Family Room#The Living Room#Housing List#Zillow
CNBC

This couple bought and renovated a 109-year-old mansion for less than $500,000. Now it's worth $900,000–take a look inside

When Abby Brothers first saw the Page Mansion listed for sale online, she knew she had found a forever home. But the 6,000-square-foot house in Aberdeen, North Carolina, wasn't livable yet. The six-bedroom mansion – which had been vacant for roughly 40 years – had shattered windows and collapsing floors. Not ones to shy away from a project, Abby, 31, and her husband Trey Brothers, 33, paid $155,000 for the property in 2018, charmed by the home's structural integrity, grand staircases and vintage furniture.
ABERDEEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
Kristen Walters

Denver landlord raises rent $500 a month, refuses to negotiate with tenants because "other renters willing to pay more"

What would you do if you're monthly rent or mortgage payment increased more than $500 per month?. Antonio Guillem/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Many families are struggling to find affordable housing and make ends meet these days. Denver is no exception. In the last year, apartment rents in the area have increased an average of $14.4%.
DENVER, CO
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
45K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy