FBI warrant details ISIS attempt to assassinate George W. Bush

By Joe Hiti
 5 days ago

According to a new report, an alleged ISIS operative in the U.S. was plotting to kill former President George W. Bush because he thought he was to blame for the death of Iraqis and the splintering of the country after the U.S. invasion in 2003.

The report from Forbes cited an FBI search-warrant application filed on March 23 that was unsealed this week. It found that the ISIS operative was attempting to recruit a team to assist him in the assassination attempt, with the plan of smuggling some of them across the Mexican border.

The FBI uncovered the assassination attempt through two confidential informants and surveillance of the alleged plotter’s account on WhatsApp.

The alleged operative was based in Columbus, Ohio, and had traveled as far as Dallas in November to take videos of Bush’s home and the George W. Bush Institute.

The alleged ISIS attacker entered the U.S. in 2020 and had an asylum application pending, the search warrant said.

One of the FBI’s inside informants had the plot to assassinate Bush disclosed to him by the suspect in November 2021. The suspect asked the source if he could “obtain replica or fraudulent police and/or FBI identifications and badges” to help with the killing, the report said.

He also reportedly asked the other informant if it was possible to get those taking part in the mission smuggled out of the country just like they were smuggled in once Bush was killed.

The suspect claimed he was a part of Saddam Hussein’s unit “Al-Raed,” last based out of Qatar. He shared that as many as seven members of the group would be sent to the U.S. to help kill Bush, the conversations in the warrant said.

The plan for the accused was also to get four Iraqi national males located in Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, and Denmark, into the country using Mexican visitor visas and then over the border, the report said.

The search warrant also identified the organizer as a member of “the resistance,” saying he had killed Americans from 2003 to 2006 in Iraq by packing vehicles with explosives, detonating them when soldiers were near.

The suspect has not had any files charged against him at this time, and because of this, the report did not identify him by name.

